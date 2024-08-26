Cave collapse in Iceland leaves tourist dead

One person died and two others were still missing in Iceland on Monday, a day after an ice cave collapsed in the south-east of the country while a tour group was visiting the area.

A group of 25 people made up of "several nationalities" was on an organised tour of the Breidamerkurjokull glacier along with a guide when the cave roof collapsed.

Police said of the four people initially stuck under the ice, two had since been found.

On Sunday, Sudurland police said the rescued pair had been seriously injured but in a later statement on Monday announced that one of them had been "pronounced dead at the scene".

The other tourist was taken to hospital in the capital Reykjavik and was in a stable condition.

Rescue services were continuing their search operation for the missing people on Monday.

"A large number of rescuers and responders have taken part in the operation," police said, in what they described as "difficult" conditions.

Melting water

One visitor, who declined to give their name, told Icelandic broadcaster RUV that the group had been walking out of the cave when they had heard a crashing sound but had paid it no further attention. They only realised it was connected with the cave collapse when they returned to their hotel and saw news of the accident.

Breidamerkurjokull is a glacial tongue that extends from the Vatnajokull glacier to the Jokulsarlon lagoon, one of Iceland's more popular tourist destinations.

The melting water from the glacier creates a network of gullies and ravines that are constantly changing direction and shaped according to the flow. The ice caves are famous for their crystal-blue appearance, as the glacial ice filters out certain wavelengths of light.

However, some Icelandic tour operators do not offer trips to the ice caves in the summer because of the increased risk of collapse.

