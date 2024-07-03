Eight arrested in Germany and Sweden suspected of committing war crimes in Syria

Eight suspects were arrested in Germany and Sweden on Wednesday over their alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria, prosecutors in both countries said.

The suspects are accused of taking part in a “violent crackdown on a peaceful anti-government protest” in Damascus’s Al-Yarmouk district on July 13, 2012, Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said.

The four stateless Syrian Palestinians and Syrian national who were detained in Germany were “strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians, qualified as crimes against humanity and war crimes”.

It named the Syrian Palestinians as Jihad A, Mahmoud A, Sameer S and Wael S. The Syrian national, identified as Mazhar J, is believed to have worked for the Syrian military intelligence service.

“They and other accessories specifically targeted the civilian protesters, shooting at them,” resulting in six deaths and other serious injuries, the statement said.

Those arrested in Sweden belonged to a pro-government militia which also participated in the crimes on July 13, 2012, said German prosecutors.

Ulrika Bentelius Egelrud, the Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said the suspects were arrested thanks to “good co-operation with Germany, Eurojust and Europol”.

Last month a former Syrian general was acquitted of war crimes by a Swedish court, after the prosecution failed to prove his division was involved in “indiscriminate attacks” or he played a role in providing arms for the assaults.

Former brigadier general Mohammed Hamo, 65, who was one of the highest-ranking Syrian military officials to have been tried in Europe, was accused of “aiding and abetting” war crimes including “indiscriminate attacks” on the towns of Hama and Homs in 2012.

In May, three top security officers working under Syrian President Bashar Al Assad are facing charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes over the deaths of two Frenchmen.

They allegedly tortured and killed a French father and son who were arrested in Syria as anti-government protests swept the country in 2011, sparking war.

The war in Syria between President Bashar Al Assad's regime and armed opposition groups erupted after the government repressed peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2011.