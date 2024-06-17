Greek authorities investigate accusations coastguard deliberately caused migrant deaths

Greek authorities are investigating claims that the country’s coastguard has caused the deaths of dozens of migrants, including nine that were deliberately thrown into the sea

Analysis by the BBC claims that more than 40 people are alleged to have died as a result of the coastguard’s actions, either by being forced out of Greek waters or taken back to sea after reaching the shore.

The coastguard has rejected the accusations, however Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy has confirmed the footage is being investigated by the country’s independent National Transparency Authority.

In total, the investigation claims 43 people died due to the coastguard's actions in 15 incidents over a three-year period, with sources including local media, NGOs and the Turkish coastguard.

A man hugs his wife upon their arrival to the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey. AFP

Some of the cases were corroborated by eye witnesses, including five incidents in which migrants said they had been thrown directly into the sea.

One man from Cameroon, who was hunted down by Greek authorities after arriving on Samos in 2021, said he, along with two others, were rounded up and taken to a Greek coastguard boat.

“They started with the [other] Cameroonian. They threw him in the water. The Ivorian man said: ‘Save me, I don’t want to die… and then eventually only his hand was above water, and his body was below.

"Slowly his hand slipped under, and the water engulfed him."

He said he managed to swim to the shore, but the bodies of the other two migrants he was thrown into the water alongside later washed up on the Turkish coastline. The incident had been covered by media.

Last June, the coastguard was forced to defend its response to a maritime disaster in which hundreds of people are believed to have died, after admitting its vessels had monitored the ill-fated ship for several hours before it sank.

Up to 700 people were estimated to be on board. Some 104 survived and 82 corpses were recovered.

The vessel was en route from Libya to Italy.

For months Greek authorities blamed nine Egyptians on board, but they were released last month when a Greek court dismissed the case. The focus of investigations is now likely to fall on the coastguard, legal experts said.

But a year on, no independent investigation has been completed into the coastguard's role, no one has been held accountable, and relatives await news of the fate of loved ones, according to interviews with a dozen survivors, relatives and lawyers.

Greece shipwreck tragedy - in pictures

Survivors of the shipwreck outside a warehouse in the port at Kalamata. AP

Last year, 3,155 migrants died or went missing after trying to cross the Mediterranean, according to the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

European sea patrols are "very insufficient", IOM spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo said.

And despite fewer numbers this year, "migrants who embark to cross the Mediterranean risk their lives more than last year" because they are less likely to be rescued in the event of shipwreck, he said.