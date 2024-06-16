German police shoot man armed with axe before Euro 2024 match

German police shot a man who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a Euro 2024 fan parade in central Hamburg on Sunday, hours before the city hosted its first match of the tournament.

Police officers opened fire after the man refused to lay down the axe, hitting him in the leg, German news agency dpa reported, citing Hamburg police.

German media published images of a person lying in the street surrounded by paramedics and police officers.

The attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, according to a police post on social media platform X.

The incident took place near a fan park where Netherlands supporters were gathered ahead of their national football team's game against Poland.

Police said there was no initial indication that the incident was related to the match.

"There is currently a major police operation in St Pauli," police said on X. "According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device.

"The officers then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment."

Fan marches are scheduled ahead of tournament games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12.30pm local time, around the time of the incident.

Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, Germany. AP

Images posted on social media earlier showed thousands of Dutch supporters in the city enjoying the build-up to the Group D match, which is scheduled to kick off at 2pm local time.

The game is taking place at the Volksparkstadion. Hamburg's fan park is in the city's St Pauli district.

German authorities have put police on high alert during the tournament, which began on Friday and runs through July 14, for fear of possible fan violence and terrorist attacks.

Police from across Europe have convened in Germany to bolster its defences against threats to the tournament, including by ISIS.

On Friday, police shot to death an Afghan man after he fatally attacked a compatriot and later wounded three people watching the televised game between Germany and Scotland in a town in eastern Germany. Police said Sunday that the motive for that attack was still unclear.

Germany expects 2.7 million people to attend matches in stadiums across the country and about 12 million in its fan zones for outdoor viewing, including on a long stretch of turf laid out in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.