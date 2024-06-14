Security focus 'above all' on threat of terrorism as Euro 2024 kicks off

Police officers from across Europe are in Germany to bolster its defences against threats to Euro 2024, with the country’s Interior Minister warning about the risk of terrorism.

The Islamic State has called for attacks at the month-long football tournament, which kicks off with the host country's Group A opener against Scotland on Friday.

The focus "above all" was on the threat of terrorism, said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser at a ceremony for about 350 foreign police officers dispatched for the event, although "hooligans and their offences, everyday crime, violent criminals", and cyber attacks were also a focus.

She said the security authorities had the threat of terrorism "firmly in their sights", adding that authorities were not currently aware of any specific plots.

Germany expects 2.7 million people to attend matches in stadiums across the country and about 12 million in its fan zones for outdoor viewing, including on a long stretch of turf laid out in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

The fan zones were popular during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, but it remains to be seen what effect continuing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the far right surge in Europe may have on the public mood of the major tournament.

"Some people are trying to bring these conflicts into our country," Ms Faeser warned, adding that propaganda and hate speech on German streets would not be tolerated.

Some 22,000 police officers will be working each day at the tournament.

German security authorities are also working with international partners to identify potential threats and the country has ramped up its border controls.