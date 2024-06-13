French citizen Louis Arnaud released from detention in Iran

Louis Arnaud, one of four French citizens held in Iran since 2022, arrived in Paris on Thursday following his release from detention.

Mr Arnaud, who was arrested while travelling in the country, was sentenced to five years in prison in November on security charges and held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.

"Louis Arnaud is free. He will be in France tomorrow after a long incarceration in Iran," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X late on Wednesday, thanking Oman in particular for its role in obtaining his release.

The release is rare positive news concerning the relationship between France and Iran.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran holding four French citizens, including Mr Arnaud, in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests equivalent to state hostage-taking.

France is also increasingly concerned by Iran's regional activities and the advancement of its nuclear programme.

Cecile Kohler, a teacher, and her partner Jacques Paris were arrested in May last year and remain in prison on espionage charges their family denies.

Another French citizen is held, according to Jacques Paris, who was previously unnamed but was identified by Mr Macron using only the first name "Olivier".

"This evening, I also think of Cecile, Jacques and Olivier. I am calling on Iran to liberate them without delay," Mr Macron said.

Mr Arnaud’s parents, Jean-Michel and Sylvie Arnaud, previously described their 35-year-old son as a “simple citizen of the world”.

“Our son is neither a plotter, nor a spy, nor a villain,” they said. “He's a simple citizen of the world, who wants to travel to better know and understand it.”

Mr Arnaud's parents said he had not “taken part in any protest, nor expressed ideas hostile to Iran, its government or Islam”.

Iran has frequently been accused of taking western citizens hostage to use as political bargaining chips.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.