Dozens of migrants rescued from English Channel after small boat incident

Dozens of migrants have been rescued in the English Channel after a boat they were travelling in got into difficulty off the Kent coast.

Some of the about 80 people were pulled from the water after the coastguard and lifeboat crews were called to help Border Force during the incident on Thursday morning.

Three children, including a six-month-old baby, were reportedly on board.

According to the BBC, the boat had been shadowed by a French warship but reached British waters.

UK Border Force ships, lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter are involved in the British-led search, which also involves two French vessels.

"HM coastguard is co-ordinating the response to a small boat incident in the Channel this morning, June 6," a spokeswoman for the coastguard said. "Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent and RNLI lifeboats have been sent."

No deaths have been reported at this stage and it is so far unclear whether anyone will need to be taken to hospital.

At least five migrants, including a seven-year-old girl, died in a failed attempt to cross the channel in April.

A Sudanese migrant on the beach at Gravelines, near Dunkirk, after leaving a smuggler's boat which was punctured with a knife by French police officers to prevent an attempt to cross the English Channel. All Photos: AFP

More than 125,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in the last six-and-a-half years – 80,000 of whom have made the journey since the government struck the deal to send migrants to Rwanda over two years ago – which has since stalled amid legal challenges.

The tally of crossings since Rishi Sunak, who pledged to "stop the boats", became Prime Minister is edging closer to 50,000 while the number arriving since the general election was called is nearing 1,000.

The Home Office said 34 people made the journey in one boat on Wednesday, taking the provisional total number of crossings for the year so far to 10,779.

This is up 42 per cent on the number recorded this time last year, which stood at 7,610. It is also 8 per cent higher than the same point in 2022, which was 9,984, according to PA analysis of the figures.