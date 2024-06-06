D-Day celebrations in France held amid heightened tensions with Moscow

France was preparing to further support Ukraine's ability to conduct long-range missile strikes against Russia, before a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was set to arrive on Thursday for high-profile D-Day celebrations.

The Ukrainian leader was also expected to sign defence contracts.

Dozens of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the UK's King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were attending the 80th anniversary of the allied landing in Normandy that liberated Europe from Nazi Germany.

The recent escalation in tensions between western capitals and Moscow, after Kyiv was authorised to strike Russian troops on Russian soil, was expected to dominate discussions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded with a warning that he could provide long-range missiles to allied countries to strike western targets.

The Kremlin has taken particular aim at France, saying French military instructors in Ukraine would be a legitimate target.

Russia has been excluded from the D-Day commemorations. Speaking in Moscow, President Putin sent a message to the Western leaders that Russia should not be treated as a foe. "Don't form an image of Russia as an enemy. You are only hurting yourselves with this, do you understand? You have made up that Russia wants to attack Nato," he said, raising the divisions over Ukraine. "If you want to stop the hostilities in Ukraine, stop supplying weapons. And these hostilities will stop in two, three months maximum.

"We call on no one to interfere in a possible peace process."

France's President Emmanuel Macron said last month that Ukraine should be allowed to target Russian military bases in Russia used to fire missiles at Ukraine.

Concern for Ukraine grew after a Russian offensive against the Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, which pushed Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to publicly back Mr Zelenskyy's demands to strike at Russian troops massed just across the border.

Ukraine's western allies, including the US, had drawn a red line on Ukraine attacking Russian troops on Russian territory out of fear of escalation with a nuclear power.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Mr Zelenskyy's visit, advisers to Mr Macron said that France's military support to Ukraine focused on "long-range strikes".

This includes "the supply of the A2SM guided bombs ... and also on the supply of SCALP missiles which have had a great effect in the conduct of the war".

Kharkiv context

They said that Mr Macron's comments must be understood in the context of the offensive against Kharkiv.

"It is in this logic that he authorised strikes that are not in very great depth, but a response to a "front line logic"," they said.

"We are well within the framework of international law and the ability to defend oneself in the case of self-defence, with targets that can be on Russian territory as long as these are places used to target Ukrainian territory.

"This is the case of Kharkiv."

Mr Macron was scheduled to give a live TV interview to French TV on Thursday evening to discuss Ukraine, the European election and Gaza.

The following day, Mr Zelenskyy will be conducting his fourth state visit to France since Russia's attempted invasion of his country in 2022.

A beach landing by the Royal Marines of 47 Commando at Asnelles before their annual 'yomp' to Port-en-Bessin, in Normandy, France, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. PA

Mr Biden will also be in Paris on Friday, but no meeting is scheduled at this stage between the three leaders.

The Ukrainian president will sign at least two contracts with his French counterpart.

The first will allow the French Agency for Development to extend its activities in Ukraine with a budget of €400 million ($435 million) in loans and €50 million in grants until 2027.

A second contract will establish a €200 million fund to support Ukrainian critical infrastructure, including energy, which has been under heavy Russian attack.

Mr Zelenskyy's visit will also be “an opportunity to highlight the strengthening of the co-operation between France and Ukraine's defence industries," Mr Macron's advisers said.

Announcements are expected to include European defence company KNDS, which will be extending its activities to Ukraine.

This comes following a conference in support of Ukraine on February 26, which identified the joint production of weapons in Ukraine as a priority.

Mr Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook hands at a service at the British Normandy Memorial on Thursday, in which Mr Sunak said the veterans of the beach invasion in 1944 “freed a continent and built a better world”.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also at the national commemorative event.

Some veterans of the beach invasion were helped from their wheelchairs to stand when the royal couple arrived.

They appeared emotional, with the Queen wiping her eye as the memories of one D-Day veteran were read to the crowd in Ver-sur-Mer.