No more 'tragic mistakes': Warning to Israel as three European states recognise Palestine

Three European countries were to formally recognise the state of Palestine on Tuesday in a symbolic move meant to point a way out of the war in the Middle East.

Ireland warned Israel must not keep blaming civilian suffering on "tragic mistakes" as it joins Spain and Norway in making good on a recognition pledge last week.

The decision being signed off at cabinet meetings on Tuesday is Europe's most significant step so far to revive a two-state peace settlement after almost eight months of war in Gaza.

Despite vigorous opposition from Israel, it is hoped the move will spur momentum and encourage others to take "practical actions" towards peace, said Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris.

He said the "historic and important decision" was taking place against a backdrop of "ongoing human catastrophe" that he said Israel could not keep attributing to mistakes.

Anger over the war intensified after an Israeli strike killed 45 people sheltering in Rafah and produced harrowing images of their camp on fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "tragic mishap" that will be investigated. The Gaza Health Ministry's death toll now exceeds 36,000.

An Israeli strike at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah killed 45 people and intensified anger over the war. AFP

"We now have a new despicable and disgusting trend emerging where ... when absolute horror seems to take place, the Prime Minister of Israel comes out and describes it as a ‘tragic mistake’," Mr Harris said.

“April’s ‘tragic mistake’ was the bombing to death of aid workers trying to provide food to starving mouths, May’s ‘tragic mistake' ... was children being blown to death while seeking protection in a displaced centre.

"What will June’s ‘tragic mistake’ be? And more importantly what does the world now intend to stop it happening?".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said recognition is "not only a matter of historic justice" but "also an essential requirement if we are all to achieve peace".

He said the decision was "not against anyone, least of all Israel" as he vowed not to recognise changes to pre-1967 borders without consent from both sides.

The acknowledgement covers a single Palestinian state made up of Gaza and the West Bank, led by the Palestinian National Authority and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

While Israel says the move rewards the violence of October 7, Mr Sanchez said it reflects Spain's "outright rejection of Hamas, which is against the two-state solution".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said recognition of Palestine was not a move against Israel. AFP

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called the move a "milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine".

"For more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state," he said.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, has welcomed the decision.

Israel has already recalled its ambassadors from the three countries and accused them of siding with Hamas and Iran.

Representatives for Spain, Ireland and Norway were summoned to a "reprimand conversation" to watch footage of Hamas kidnapping Israeli women.

"Sanchez ... you are complicit in incitement to genocide against the Jewish people and in war crimes," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.

Diplomats in Tel Aviv were summoned by Israel to watch footage of Hamas's October 7 attack after their countries recognised Palestine. AFP

Slovenia and Malta have signalled they will soon follow suit after signing a joint declaration with Spain, Ireland and Norway.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob last week said "the more countries that join us, the greater will be our leverage over both sides to achieve a truce and the release of hostages".

A total of 140 countries recognise Palestine but most western powers such as the US, UK and Germany have not done so.

In Britain, politicians on both sides of the imminent general election have said they support statehood in principle but only when the time is right.

The US last month vetoed a UN resolution on statehood, while Germany has long been a key backer of Israel due to remorse over the Holocaust.

But there is growing concern at EU level with how Israel is conducting its offensive in Gaza, which is the subject of genocide and war crimes allegations.

The devastation of the war in Gaza has prompted investigations into alleged war crimes and genocide. Bloomberg

After an EU meeting on Monday, Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said there was "significant discussion on sanctions" on Israel for the first time.

The meeting ended with EU diplomats agreeing to call Israel to an association council to discuss the situation in Gaza.

"We have an association agreement that is effectively a trade benefit agreement between Europe and Israel," Mr Harris said.

"I am very confident that the overwhelming majority of people in this country would like to see that agreement reviewed from a human rights point of view."

The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell meanwhile sided with the International Court of Justice by saying Israel must comply with its ruling to halt its offensive in Rafah.

Norway is not in the EU but pursues a similar foreign policy and handed diplomatic papers to the Palestinian government at the weekend.

Spain and Norway have a historic role in the peace process after negotiations in Madrid in 1991 paved the way for the Oslo Accords two years later.

Ireland has long championed the Palestinian cause, seeing a similarity to its own push for independence from Britain.

Tuesday's decision makes Spain and Ireland the second and third countries, after Sweden in 2014, to recognise Palestine while a member of the EU.

Some others such as Poland and Hungary recognised Palestine while under communist rule in the 1980s.