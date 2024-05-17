French police shoot dead armed man trying to set fire to synagogue in Rouen

French police shot and killed a man who appeared to be trying to set fire to a synagogue in Rouen on Friday, the Interior Ministry said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the armed individual was dead in a post on X.

“In Rouen, national police officers neutralised early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage,” he said.

Police responded at 6.45am to reports of "fire near the synagogue".

National police said smoke was rising from the synagogue and officers came face to face with the suspect when they got there.

A source close to the case the news agency AFP that the man "was armed with a knife and an iron bar, he approached police, who fired. The individual died".

À Rouen, les policiers nationaux ont neutralisé tôt ce matin un individu armé souhaitant manifestement mettre le feu à la synagogue de la ville. Je les félicite pour leur réactivité et leur courage. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 17, 2024

The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed. It gave no other immediate details.

A fire has been brought under control on site, according to a Rouen city hall official.

Two separate investigations have been opened, one into the fire at the synagogue and another into the circumstances of the death of the individual killed by the police, Rouen prosecutors said.

France's police inspectorate general automatically investigate incidents in which individuals are killed by the police.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said that it is currently assessing whether it will take up the case.

"Attempting to burn a synagogue is an attempt to intimidate all Jews," Yonathan Arfi, the president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF). wrote on X.

"Once again, there is an attempt to impose a climate of terror on the Jews of our country. Combating anti-Semitism means defending the Republic."

France is preparing to host the Olympic Summer Games, which begin in two months.

Earlier this week, Red hand graffiti was painted onto France's Holocaust Memorial, prompting anger from people including President Emmanuel Macron who condemned "odious anti-Semitism".

France was hit from 2015 by a spate of Islamist attacks that also hit Jewish targets. There have been isolated attacks in recent months and France's security alert remains at its highest level.

Rouen's mayor said the Normandy town, which is 130 kilometres northwest of Paris, was "battered and shocked".

"It is not only the Jewish community that is affected. It is the entire city of Rouen that is bruised and in shock," Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol wrote on X.

There were no other victims other than the attacker, he said.

Elie Korchia, the president of France's Consistoire Central Jewish worshippers body, said police had "avoided another anti-Semitic tragedy".

The city in 2016 was rocked by an attack later claimed by the Islamic State, when a priest was killed with a knife during service in town of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray.

France has the largest Jewish community of a country after Israel and the United States, as well as Europe's largest Muslim community.

The incident on Friday came weeks after an attack on Warsaw's main synagogue with firebombs. The building sustained minimal damage and nobody was hurt.

The synagogue was hit with three firebombs, or Molotov cocktails, and only sustained minimal damage “by tremendous luck or miracle," the country's American-born chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, said.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Defamation League warned that "the future of Jewish life in the West" was under threat, detailing a sharp rise in anti-Semitism since the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

The annual report from the ADL, the leading Jewish advocacy group, said anti-Semitic incidents had been increasing before the war erupted in October, but that the conflict had fueled "a fire that was already out of control."

In France, the number of anti-Semitic attacks increased from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023, with physical assaults increasing from 43 to 85.

Incidents in Britain rose from 1,662 to 4,103, including 266 physical assaults.

This is a developing story ...