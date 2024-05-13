Russia's Sergei Shoigu replaced by economist in defence shake-up

Russia has replaced its defence minister with an economist, in a sign of Moscow marshalling resources for a long war effort in Ukraine.

Sergei Shoigu, a long-time ally of President Vladimir Putin who had been defence minister since 2012, is being moved to Russia's security council.

Economic adviser Andrey Belousov will become the new defence chief in a shake-up at the start of Mr Putin's fifth presidential term.

Explaining the surprise appointment, the Kremlin said rising defence spending fuelled by its invasion of Ukraine "must fit into the country's wider economy".

Russia has relied on its arms factories to churn out tanks and ammunition for the front line and absorb the impact of economic sanctions.

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Defence Ministry "must be absolutely open to innovation" to gain the upper hand in Ukraine.

"The one who is more open to innovations is the one who will be victorious on the battlefield," Mr Peskov said.

Mr Shoigu, 68, leaves his post with Russian and Ukrainian forces mired in a third year of a war that Mr Putin started in February 2022.

Sergei Shoigu, left, with Vladimir Putin in the Siberian Taiga area in 2019. AFP

Attacks on mainland Russia have increased in recent months, with Moscow saying it had shot down 31 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Thousands of people were meanwhile fled Kharkiv as Russia makes a renewed attempt to seize north-eastern territory where it was repelled by Ukrainian troops in 2022.

Criticism of Mr Shoigu's handling of the war was aired in Russian military circles after troops failed to swiftly conquer Ukraine.

However, Mr Putin had stood by him until now, notably during a mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last year.

Britain's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Mr Shoigu had overseen "mass civilian suffering" as well as hundreds of thousands of casualties in his own ranks.

Russia "needs a defence minister who would undo that disastrous legacy and end the invasion" but "all they'll get is another of Putin's puppets", Mr Shapps said.

Andrei Belousov, centre, has been appointed Russia's new Defence Secretary. AFP

Mr Belousov, 65, has no military background but has been one of Mr Putin's most influential economic advisers over the past decade.

He was previously a deputy prime minister and had been an adviser to Mr Putin and a top official in economic and financial policy.

Analysts believe Mr Putin is playing for time in the hope that Russia's war economy can outlast western military aid to Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the chief of Russia's general staff, Valery Gerasimov, would be staying in post overseeing day-to-day operations in Ukraine.

Mr Shoigu's switch to the security council means he replaces another close Putin ally, Nikolai Patrushev, who is moving to a yet-to-be-revealed role.

The personnel changes are certain to be approved by Russia's Parliament, which is packed with Mr Putin's supporters.

Mr Putin was sworn in for another six-year term last week after winning a March election in which no serious challenger was allowed to run.

After having the constitution changed to get around term limits, he would now be eligible to rule until 2036, exceeding the duration of Joseph Stalin's time in power.