Polls close in Lithuania presidential election amid concerns over Russia and Ukraine war

Lithuanians cast their votes in a presidential election on Sunday amid concerns about Russia's intentions for the Baltic region and its recent battlefield gains in Ukraine.

As polls closed at 5pm GMT, the popular incumbent, Gitanas Nauseda, was expected to win another five-year term in office. Final results are expected late Sunday night.

Turnout was 59 per cent, the highest in nearly three decades, according to the election commission web page.

Eight candidates ran for the election, making it difficult for him or any other candidate to muster the 50 per cent of the votes needed to win outright on Sunday.

In the case of a no clear victory, a run-off will be held on May 26.

The president’s main tasks in Lithuania’s political system are overseeing foreign and security policy, and acting as the supreme commander of the armed forces.

That adds importance to the position in the relatively small nation given that it is located strategically on Nato’s eastern flank as tensions rise between Russia and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea is sandwiched between Lithuania to the north and east, and Poland to the south.

There is great concern in Lithuania, and in neighbouring Latvia and Estonia, about Russian troops' latest gains in north-eastern Ukraine.

All three Baltic states declared independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union and took a determined westward course, joining both the European Union and Nato.

Mr Nauseda is a moderate conservative who turns 60 a week after Sunday’s election.

One of his main challengers is Ingrida Simonyte, 49, the current Prime Minister and former finance minister, who he beat in a run-off in 2019 with 66 per cent of the votes.

Ms Simonyte is also facing a tough test in a general election this October, as government parties trail in the polls.

Another contender is Ignas Vėgėlė, a populist lawyer who gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic opposing restrictions and vaccines.

Most of the candidates running in Sunday's election, including Ms Simonyte and Mr Nauseda, have told the national broadcaster they both keep food stockpiles at home ready in case of a military conflict.

"I am doing all I can to make sure it will not be needed," Mr Nauseda said during a televised debate.

Both Mr Nauseda and Ms Simonyte support increasing defence spending to at least 3 per cent of Lithuania's gross domestic product, from the 2.75 per cent planned for this year, to pay for the modernisation of its army and infrastructure to support a brigade of German troops, and their families, that will be deployed in Lithuania and combat-ready from 2027.

While agreeing on Russia policy, the two top candidates differ on issues such as same-sex civil partnerships, which Mr Nauseda opposes, and have a history of acrimonious bickering and refusing to speak to each other.

Lithuania's president has a semi-executive role, which includes heading the armed forces and chairing the supreme defence and national security policy body, and represents the country at the European Union and Nato summits.

In tandem with the government, the president sets foreign and security policy, can veto laws and has a say in the appointment of key officials such as judges, the chief prosecutor, the chief of defence and head of the central bank.

A referendum was also on the ballot on Sunday. It asked whether the constitution should be amended to allow dual citizenship for hundreds of thousands of Lithuanians living abroad.

Lithuanian citizens who adopt another nationality currently must give up their Lithuanian citizenship, which does not bode well for the Baltic nation whose population has fallen from 3.5 million in 1990 to 2.8 million today.

For the first time, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe turned down an invitation by Lithuania to observe the election.

The Lithuanian government wanted to exclude monitors from Russia and Belarus, accusing the two nations – both members of the 57-member organisation – of being threats to its political and electoral processes.

The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights said Lithuania was breaking the rules it signed up to when it joined the organisation.

It said observers do not represent their countries’ governments, that they must sign a code of conduct pledging political neutrality and if they break the rules they are no longer allowed to continue as observers.