UK and Irish ministers will hold talks on Monday amid claims that Rishi Sunak's Rwanda scheme is diverting asylum seekers to Ireland.

Recent figures show that due to a shift in migration patterns more than 80 per cent of people applying for asylum in Ireland are coming from over the land border with Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the increase showed the Rwanda plan, under which asylum seekers will be sent to the east African nation to deter others from crossing the English Channel, is "working".

Ireland wants to send the asylum seekers back to the UK under emergency law.

However, No 10 Downing Street has rejected any bid by Ireland to do sounless France agrees to do the same.

Britain's Work and Pensions Minister Mel Stride on Monday said "we are already seeing the early signs of the deterrent effect, which the whole purpose of the Rwanda bill and Rwanda approach is about".

"What we are seeing in this case is people leaving the UK and going to the Republic of Ireland," he said.

"Now there will clearly be discussions between our government and theirs. I very much doubt we are going to end up in a position where we will be taking anybody back, not least because of course when it comes to France, another EU country, they are not in the business of taking illegal migrants who come here back, either."

It comes as police will begin to detain asylum seekers identified for deportation to Rwanda from Monday, weeks earlier than planned, The Guardian reported.

Micheal Martin, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, will co-chair a meeting of the British Irish Inter-Governmental Conference (BIIGC) in London on Monday with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss the possibility of returns.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said Ireland would not "provide a loophole" for other countries' migration challenges.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill called for a "thought-out" and "considered" response from both governments.

On Tuesday Irish ministers are expected to discuss the emergency legislation under which asylum seekers would be returned to the UK.

The legislation is being drafted in response to an Irish High Court ruling, which found that Ireland designating the UK as a "safe third country" for returning asylum seekers, in the context of the Rwanda plan, was contrary to EU law.

"I will seek government approval for the legislation to be rapidly drafted so the UK can again be designated as a safe country for returns," Helen McEntee, Ireland's Justice Minister, said in a statement.

"My department has been working on this as a priority since last month's High Court judgment and I intend that returns to the UK will recommence once the law is enacted."

Mr Martin said: "I am pleased to be in London for another important meeting of the BIIGC ... as ever, there are numerous areas of mutual interest for the governments to discuss and I look forward to another productive conference."

A UK government source said: "We won't accept any asylum returns from the EU via Ireland until the EU accepts that we can send them back to France.

"We are fully focused on operationalising our Rwanda scheme and will continue working with the French to stop the boats from crossing the Channel."

Meanwhile, newly released Home Office figures show more than 7,000 people have arrived by small boats in Britain between January 1 and the end of April – a record number for the fourth-month period.

Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said new data indicates Mr Sunak's plan is not working.

"This is the blunt reality behind all of Rishi Sunak's empty boasts; more people have arrived by small boats so far this year than ever before and more people are having to be rescued," Mr Kinnock said.

"What will it take for Rishi Sunak to wake up and realise that his plan is not working?"