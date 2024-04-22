First high-level EU-GCC forum to focus on Gaza conflict

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Gaza war and increasing Iran-Israel tensions were expected to dominate the agenda in Luxembourg at the first high-level EU-GCC security forum on Monday.

EU officials have highlighted the importance of diplomatic dialogue with Arab officials as they fear the situation in the Middle East may spin out of control.

"It's an important milestone in our strategic partnership with the Gulf countries," said the EU's foreign affairs and security policy chief Josep Borrell before the meeting. "It's the first-ever informal meeting in this set up."

The "tense situation in Gaza" will be discussed, Mr Borrell said, to "work collectively to calm down the situation and prevent further escalations".

Mr Borrell will chair the meeting, which will open with introductory remarks from Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, Gulf Co-operation Council Secretary General Jasem al Budaiwi and Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.

The UAE will be represented by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

An EU official said there was "no precise agenda" and "the idea is to talk openly".

"It's a very interesting setting and cannot come at a more appropriate moment," they added.

Mr Al Budaiwi said the forum represents an opportunity to "reach common viewpoints on many issues", international Arabic newspaper Alsharq Al Awsat English reported on Sunday.

Achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and finding a credible and effective alternative for the postwar scenario are likely topics of discussion, said Emily Tasinato, a researcher and analyst focused on politics and security in the Gulf region.

"The EU-GCC high-level forum in Luxembourg could provide an important platform to address these issues," she told The National.

Another important matter is the EU's hardening line on Iran. The bloc's foreign ministers will be walking into the meeting with their Gulf counterparts after holding separate discussions during which they agreed on expanding sanctions against Tehran.

There have also been divergences of views between Arab and European countries over the Gaza war despite an alignment on favouring a two-state solution, a call rejected by Israel's government.

Arab leaders have accused the EU of double standards over its strong support for Ukraine not being matched by its backing of Palestinians in Gaza, despite the ever-rising death toll of more than 34,100 in war between Israel and Hamas.

The EU is deeply divided over the war in Gaza, with some such as Germany stressing Israel's right to self-defence while others, including Spain, call for the recognition of a Palestinian state and a diplomatic response to alleged human rights breaches by the Israelis.

There was no EU consensus to condemn Israel for bombing an Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, killing seven officials.

Gulf countries called on both parties to exercise restraint. "Arab Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, 100 per cent do not want to pay the price of an open confrontation," said Ms Tasinato.

European governments, however, all criticised Iran's unprecedented retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel two weeks later. Many described it as a game-changer.

Israel responded with an drone attack on Friday that appeared to target an Iranian Air Force base near the central Iranian city of Isfahan. Like Iran's April 13 attack, it appeared to cause little damage.

Gulf countries want to keep diplomatic channels with Iran open after Saudi Arabia signed a detente with Tehran in China last year.

They have also pushed back against Israeli claims that Arab countries are now part of an air-defence coalition after Jordan's help in destroying Iranian drones heading for Israel this month.

“We know Iran is our neighbour, we know for us to live in peace and stability and for them to live in peace and stability we need to work on making sure we have this continued dialogue," Mr Al Budaiwi told The National last month.

"But if I sit with you in a dialogue, we have to make sure we don’t interfere in each other’s business."

For the EU, engagement with Iran has become a "contentious issue", said Ms Tasinato.

"This is due first of all to Iran's strategic partnership and military support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It’s also related to the regime’s crackdown against protesters, its imprisonment of European citizens and of course Iran's support for Hamas."



Ministers have yet to decide how they want Monday's EU-GCC high-level security meeting – an outcome of a diplomatic push to implement a 2022 strategic partnership between the EU and the GCC – to be formalised.

"One can assume they will be talking more regularly but details must still be worked out," the first EU official said.

No announcements are expected after the meeting, though the European External Action Service (EEAS) is planning to open the continent's diplomatic academy to Gulf diplomats after the forum.

The programme, which is still in its pilot phase, offers junior European diplomats a four-month course in the Belgian city of Bruges, followed by a month's training at the EEAS headquarters in Brussels.

"It might be helpful for Gulf diplomats to see how EU integration works," the EU official said.