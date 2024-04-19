French police on Friday arrested a man who threatened to blow himself up at Iran's consulate in Paris.

Officers cordoned off the consulate after reports that a person had been seen outside the building with what appeared to be a grenade and an explosives vest.

French channnel BFM TV reported that the man told consulate staff after entering the building that he was carrying explosives.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that several witnesses said the man dragged flags on the floor of the consulate and claimed he wanted to avenge the death of his brother.

Police arrested the man, who was born in Iran in 1963, when he exited after appearing to have "threatened violent action" inside, it said.

"The man has exited the consulate and is being controlled," police said.

BFM said he had been carrying replica grenades.

"No explosive materials have been observed at this stage, either on him or on site," the Paris prosecutor's office said.

A police source said it was the same man who had been suspected of attempted arson near the Iranian consulate in an incident last September.

Officers were searching the car he used to travel to the area.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East and as Paris is gearing up to host the summer Olympics.

It is unclear whether the incident had any link to the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Man 'carrying explosives' arrested at Iran consulate in Paris - in pictures

French police secure the area near the Iran consulate in Paris on April 19, after a man who had threatened to blow himself up was arrested. Reuters

According to reports, he was spotted at about 11am on Friday and police launched a special operation as soon as they were alerted.

"A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," a police source said, adding that an elite unit had been mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention.

Images on French television and social media showed police surrounding the building.

The public was warned to avoid the area in Rue Fresnel.