Four killed and five missing after blast at power station in Italy

Four people have been killed and at least five are missing after an explosion at a decades-old hydroelectric power station on the edge of Lake Suviana, about 70km from Bologna, Italy.

The incident occurred around 131 feet underground at Enel's Bergi power plant during maintenance to upgrade the facility.

The explosion led to a fire and the collapse of a building’s structure, with a water pipeline breaking and flooding the site, according to Italian news agencies and dailies.

Search efforts were proceeding with care due to the risk of additional collapsing. Divers were aiding the search, which was expected to go through the night.

Three people were also injured in the incident at the station, run by Enel Green Power, which says power supplies for the region have not been reduced by the blast.

A rescue diver told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that rescuers had reached seven floors below ground but there were problems trying to go deeper, where three people are feared trapped.

“This is a historic power plant for us,'' Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, told Sky TG24.

”It has been managed by Enel for 50 years, providing jobs for many families. Until today, nothing ever happened. Today, a drama occurred. Our world collapsed."

He said three of the hospitalized were in serious condition, while the other two suffered lesser injuries.

The artificial Suviana Lake was formed by the construction of a dam from 1928-32 and located in a regional park at an altitude of 1,640 feet.

A firefighter works at the site after a blast at a hydroelectric power plant in Bargi, Italy. Reuters.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be officially determined.

Bologna fire department head Calogero Turturici said at least one person was seriously injured.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “following with apprehension the terrible news regarding the explosion”.

Enel Green Power, the renewables unit of energy giant Enel that operates the plant, said it was coordinating with authorities.

It said “a fire affected one of the two groups of the Bargi plant”.

“Following investigations, the dam basin of the Bargi plant was not damaged and is safe,” Enel added.

Production was halted, but there was no impact on local or national supply, it said.

Seguo con apprensione la terribile notizia riguardante l'esplosione verificatasi in una centrale idroelettrica nel bacino artificiale di Suviana, sull'Appennino Bolognese. Tutta la mia vicinanza e quella del Governo ai familiari delle vittime e ai feriti rimasti coinvolti. Un… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 9, 2024

Chief Executive Salvatore Bernabei traveled to the site to follow developments.

“The company informs that it is continuing to operate in line with all the necessary safety measures as per internal procedures to guarantee the evacuation of its staff," the company said.

The Bargi plant, which can pump water into the reservoir to balance the grid at times oversupply, is the largest such facility in the central Emilia Romagna region. It can produce 330 megawatts of power, enough to supply about 600,000 average European households.