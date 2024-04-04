Nato's long-term credibility tested as it celebrates 75 years

Nato's future success depends on showing future generations that it overcame the threat Ukraine faces from Russia, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute think tank on the 75th anniversary of Nato's founding, Lord Cameron said he grew up believing in the alliance because he saw “the importance of the solidarity” it offered nations. However, he added, that appreciation is no longer universal.

“Future generations who haven't grown up with that knowledge, but have grown up in a different situation – I think we have to win the argument for Nato all over again.” he said.

“The greatness of Nato is it allows countries to choose their own future,” Lord Cameron said, adding that nations who joined the alliance after the fall of the Soviet Union were given the freedom to choose their own paths and values.

“Nato allows countries to choose to be democratic, choose to have rights, an open market trading system and for relations with other countries.”

Nato marks its 75th anniversary amid an array of threats while laying out hopes for the future that include better relations with countries in the Middle East.

The threats range from Cold War foes and terrorist groups to hybrid operations and a frontier in space.

The bloc's hopes include a push for influence beyond its geographical home ground into the Middle East and North Africa, with the war in Gaza serving as further evidence of the importance of regional influence.

Russia, already fighting a war in Ukraine, potentially has other ambitions to expand. Georgia has two troubled regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, that border Russia. Moldova has for decades faced pro-Moscow separatism in Transnistria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out a direct attack on Nato countries that used to be under Soviet influence, but nations such as Poland remain wary.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe once again finds itself in a “prewar era”.

Adversaries

“Despite the anniversary, there is nothing to celebrate,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“Today, in relations with Russia, the bloc has returned to Cold War settings.”

Mr Putin announced the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, saying that Moscow's aim was to “de-Nazify” its neighbouring country.

But Russia is not the only challenger facing Nato.

In February this year, Beijing said it wanted to be a “force for stability” in addressing global hotspot issues in a “Chinese way”.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China “advocates for non-interference in internal affairs and opposes imposing one’s will on others”.

North Korea, Iran and other regional powers also challenge Nato. The bloc in November last year condemned Pyongyang's launch of a military satellite as “reckless”.

Nato is also wary of Iran’s nuclear programme and its support for Russia in Ukraine.

“Tehran’s offensive military posture and nuclear ambitions are drivers of tension, while its direct support for Russia’s war against Ukraine further underlines the challenge it poses to Euro-Atlantic security,’ a Nato report said.

Hostile forces

Hybrid warfare, including propaganda and deception, have long been used to contest the alliance's reputation within its member states and third countries.

Swedish soldiers trained with Finnish hunting units in Hetta, in northern Finland, during the Nato exercise Nordic Response. EPA

“What is new about attacks seen in recent years is their speed, scale and intensity, facilitated by rapid technological change and global interconnectivity,” the Nato report said.

As climate change gathers momentum, population displacement and resource scarcity could become even greater problems than they are today.

But despite the vast array of concerns, terrorism remain the biggest day-to-day threat facing people across the bloc.

“Terrorism is the most direct asymmetric threat to the security of the citizens of Nato countries, and to international stability and prosperity,” the Nato report said.

“A persistent global issue that knows no border, nationality or religion, terrorism is a challenge that the international community must tackle together.”

Nato was founded after the Second World War as an alliance of 12 countries in Europe and North America with the aim of containing the Soviet Union.

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one member state is considered an attack on the bloc as a whole, was invoked for the first time in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks in the US.

When the Cold War ended with the Soviet Union's collapse, countries that had previously been under Moscow's influence began to seek membership in the alliance. Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia were all added to the bloc.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bloc gained two more members – first, Finland, which joined last year; and second, Sweden, whose accession was confirmed last month.