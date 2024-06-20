At least 34 dead after drinking toxic liquor in Kallakurichi in southern India

At least 34 people died and dozens were admitted to hospital after drinking toxic alcohol in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Wednesday in the Kallakurichi district, about 230km south-west of the state capital Chennai.

Kallakurichi police superintendent Samay Singh Meena and nine officers were suspended, while district administrator Sravan Kumar Jatavath was transferred, Indian media reported.

At least 58 people are being treated at four hospitals, new police superintendent Rajat Chaturvedi told The National.

"Some are in the ICU. We have arrested the bootlegger and the investigation is on,” he said.

Many of those affected are from the residential colony of Karunapuram. They complained of symptoms including giddiness, headache, nausea and irritation in their eyes after drinking the alcohol, which was sold in plastic pouches, the mother of one of the victims told a local news channel.

READ MORE At least 36 dead, and dozens fighting for life after drinking counterfeit alcohol in India

“Initially, the hospital refused to admit him, saying he's drunk," she said. "The state government should shut all liquor shops.”

Police seized about 200 litres of liquor containing methanol, a toxic chemical used in alcoholic drinks, from the alleged bootlegger, the Tamil Nadu government said.

"I am shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter,” State Chief Minister MK Stalin said in post on X.

“Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. Immediate action will be taken if the public informs [the authorities] about those involved in the crimes. Such incidents that ruin society will be dealt with an iron fist."

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, popularly known as hooch or country liquor, are common in India. Last year, 22 people died in Tamil Nadu after drinking toxic alcohol.