At least 44 killed by Cyclone Remal in India's north-east

At least 44 people have been killed in the north-east of India after Cyclone Remal made landfall on Sunday, bringing torrential rain and widespread flooding.

The storm passed through India's Sagar Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, and Khepupara in southern Bangladesh.

Two people were killed in the remote state of Manipur, which has been hit by the worst floods in nearly a decade.

People use a makeshift raft in Manipur, India. Reuters

Two more people were killed in the state’s hilly district of Senapati.

Authorities have launched an operation to help rescue people from high-risk areas.

READ MORE At least 15 killed as quarry collapses in India's Mizoram after Cyclone Remal

Rain has also caused flood-like situations and landslides in eight districts in neighbouring Assam state, disrupting the lives of as many as 41,000 people, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

One district was completely cut off after a section of road was washed away.

At least four people in Assam were killed in rain-related incidents this week, according to the government.

Four people died in different incidents in Nagaland, while two others died and more than 100 were injured in Meghalaya.

The latest incidents have taken the death toll to 44 in the region.

Rescue teams look for survivors on the outskirts of Aizawl, in Mizoram state. Reuters

Up to 30 people were killed after several landslides were triggered at a stone quarry in Mizoram state’s capital Aizawl on Tuesday.

The state remains cut off from mainland India because of damage to roads.