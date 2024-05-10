Survivors trapped as deadly Afghanistan flash floods strike

Floods and heavy rain in Afghanistan have killed at least 50 people and injured 100 more, local and national officials said on Friday.

The victims, mainly women and children, were killed when flash flooding ripped through five districts of Baghlan province in the country's north, a local official said.

“So far, the number of dead is 50 as per the hospital authorities of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province,” said Hedayatullah Hamdard, head of the provincial natural disaster management department.

Another 150 people became stuck after the bad weather and need urgent help, ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee said. He added that two heavy storms had been predicted for Friday night.

“The Ministry of Interior has sent teams and helicopters to the area but due to a shortage of night-vision lights in helicopters, the operation may not be successful,” he said.

Mr Hamdard said that heavy seasonal rains sparked the flooding and residents were unprepared for the sudden rush of water.

Emergency personnel were “searching for any possible victims under the mud and rubble, with the help of security forces from the national army and police”, Mr Hamdard said.

Since mid-April, flash flooding and other events have left about 100 people dead in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, with no region entirely spared, according to authorities.

Farmland has been swamped in a country where 80 per cent of the more than 40 million people depend on agriculture to survive.

Afghanistan, which had a relatively dry winter, making it more difficult for the soil to absorb rainfall, is vulnerable to climate change.

It is especially vulnerable to deluges because of the mountainous geography, thin vegetation cover in many areas and insufficient infrastructure. Many communities in remote areas are particularly at risk.

The preparedness and response capacity is also low in the country, after most international funding ended after the Taliban regained power.

The nation is one of the world’s poorest and, according to scientists, one of the worst prepared to face the consequences of global warming.

Afghanistan, which is responsible for only 0.06 per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, ranks sixth on the list of countries most at risk from climate change, experts say.