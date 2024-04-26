Lok Sabha 2024: Test for Rahul Gandhi as second phase of Indian election begins

The popularity of Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, will be tested on Friday as 1.3 million Indians cast their votes in the second round of parliamentary elections.

Mr Gandhi is being seen as the main challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is carrying out a seven-phase national election, which will end on June 1.

In the second phase alone, more than 166 million voters are registered to vote, in 88 constituencies, across 13 states.

There are 167,000 polling booths and 1,202 candidates are in the fray.

Among the most watched states is Kerala, which has 20 seats, one of which Mr Gandhi is contesting to keep.

“Today is the second phase of this historic election, which is going to decide the fate of the country,” Mr Gandhi said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday morning.

“Your vote will decide whether the next government will be of 'a few billionaires' or of [1.4 billion citizens]. Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to step out of their homes today and become a 'soldier of the Constitution' and vote to protect.”

Mr Gandhi is a parliamentarian from the coastal state’s Wayanad constituency, a bastion of his Indian National Congress party.

An alliance led by the Congress swept elections in the left-ruled state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 19 seats.

Winning the state is crucial for Mr Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which is struggling to make inroads into southern India.

It failed to win even a single seat in Kerala in the last elections.

People queue to vote in Bengaluru, India. Millions began casting their ballots on Friday, in the second round of national elections. Getty Images

The other prominent candidates are senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, also from Kerala, actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil.

Mr Govil played the role of Hindu deity Lord Ram in Ramayan, a television show in the 1980s.

The states where polling is being held include Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Voting is also being held in strife-torn Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura.

The first phase of elections took place on April 19, while the third phase is scheduled on May 7.