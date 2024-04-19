India's Lok Sabha election 2024: Millions head to polls as first phase of voting begins

Polls opened in India on Friday as the country's staggered national elections got under way, with political pundits suggesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was leading its rivals going into the world’s largest election.

About 970 million people are eligible to vote in the seven-phase elections, which will conclude on June 1. About 166 million registered for the polls on Friday.

Voting began at about 7am local time in the 102 parliamentary seats spread across the length and breadth of the country of 1.4 billion people.

"I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call on the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," Mr Modi said on X on Friday morning. "Every vote counts and every voice matters."

About 1,600 candidates enter in the fray for the first round, with the country’s election authorities setting up almost 200,000 polling stations and employing 1.8 million officials to conduct the mammoth operation.

"In our great democracy, elections belong to you, the choice belongs to you," Rajiv Kumar, India's chief election commissioner, said in an address to voters on the eve of the polls. "You are deciding the government. You are doing it for your sake, for your family and children, for your village or town and, of course, for the country."

TV channels broadcast footage and images of voters queuing at polling stations early in the morning.

Voters queue at a polling station in Chennai, capital of India's southern Tamil Nadu state. AFP

This year’s election is the second-longest in the history of the country. India took four months to complete its first general election in 1951-1952, while the operation took 39 days in 2019.

The first phase of polling this year takes place across 21 states and nine federally controlled territories. Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are mainly competing against Indian National Congress and its partners.

The major states are West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“I am happy that I have got the right to vote for the first time,” said Pradyuman Kumar, from the Gaya constituency. of the eastern Bihar state. "I have come here to exercise my rights. I will vote for a candidate who will work on health, education, employment and causes of labourers."

Voters will use electronic voting machines that list the candidates and symbols of their political parties. People cast their ballots by pressing the button next to their preferred candidate's name. The machines also have a serial number in Braille to help visually impaired voters.

A polling official in Jaipur, Rajasthan, demonstrates how to use an electronic voting machine. EPA

Authorities have made arrangements to help voters, with drinking water, washrooms, ramps, wheelchairs, help desks and volunteers in place at polling stations.

Dozens of helicopters and trains and about 100,000 vehicles will ferry polling and security personnel across the country. Surveillance teams will also be in operation during the elections.

Several prominent leaders are contesting polls on Friday, including Nitin Gadkari, a senior BJP official and Minister of Road Transport and Highways, who is seeking a third consecutive election victory in Nagpur, in the western state of Maharashtra.

One of the richest candidates, Nakul Nath, is seeking a re-election from the Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara constituency as a candidate of the main opposition Congress party.

Police guard a polling station in Kairana, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Reuters

There are six major parties, including the BJP and Congress party. The BJP is one of 38 parties making up the National Democratic Alliance, while the Congress has joined forces with 25 other parties to form the INDIA alliance.

“The fight to protect our constitution and democracy begins today. When you push that button on the EVM, pause and reflect for a second. Do you want our institutions to be subverted through dictatorship, or do you want to protect democracy? You are now the decider of India’s destiny,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which controls the capital Delhi and the neighbouring Punjab state, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party in southern Tamil Nadu state, and All India Trinamool Congress, which controls the eastern state of West Bengal, are also contesting the elections.