Supreme Court of India rejects Ramdev's apology in contempt hearing

India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept an apology from Yoga Guru Ramdev during a contempt hearing.

The hearing stemmed from his company's promotion of ayurvedic medicines that purportedly treat diseases, including cancer.

Mr Ramdev, who rose to fame in early 2000s for promoting yoga, had launched Patanjali Ayurved, a company selling ayurvedic or alternative medical products, in 2006.

His company sells everything from “herbal” toothpaste to “healthy” noodles and controls one of the richest and fastest growing business empires in the country with an annual turnover of 450 billion rupees, according to Mr Ramdev.

But he has faced criticism from both allopathic doctors and the courts for his purported criticism of modern medicine.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association, the country’s top modern medical body, in 2022 against Patanjali Ayurved's advertisement attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases.

The company had published a half-page advertisement in newspapers titled “Misconceptions spread by allopathy: Save yourself and the country from the misconceptions spread by pharma and medical industry” in July 2022.

The IMA alleged the company was disseminating misinformation and making exaggerated claims about the efficacy of its ayurvedic drugs.

Mr Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna, his confidante and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday apologised for the adverts but the court deemed their apologies as mere “lip service”.

“You should have made sure that the solemn undertaking should have been in letter and spirit. We can also say that we are sorry for not accepting it. Your apology is not persuading this court. It is more lip service,” a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.

In November last year, the company assured the top court that it would not make any statements about medical efficacy of its products. However, it allegedly continued to issue misleading adverts on blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, arthritis and obesity.

The top court in February restrained the company from publishing the adverts and ordered Mr Ramdev and Mr Balakrishna to be personally present before the court on Tuesday.

“This is a clear case of perjury. We are not closing the doors on you, but we are telling you all that we have noted,” the bench said.

Yoga Guru Ramdev Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna at the Supreme Court of India. AFP

The court also pulled up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for not taking action against him.

Mr Ramdev is an influential figure and a fierce supporter of Mr Modi. He had even propelled Mr Modi’s victory in 2014 after launching a protest against then ruling Indian National Congress.

The government also promotes ayurveda and has launched a special ministry, Ayush, to promote ayurveda, naturopathy, homeopathy and yoga.

Ayush had promoted unproven traditional medicines such as steam inhalation with mint or eucalyptus oil once a day as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

Mr Ramdev had also faced attacks for falsely promoting a tablet, Coronil, made by his company Patanjali as a treatment for Covid-19.

Several states ruled by Mr Modi's BJP purchased and distributed the alleged remedy, with India's Health Minister personally attending one of the launch events of the medicine.

The yoga guru’s company had reportedly received more than $46 million in discounts for land acquisitions in states controlled by the BJP since Mr Modi came to power in 2014, an investigation by Reuters had found.

“We are wondering why the government chose to keep their eyes shut,” the bench had said.

The Supreme Court has asked Mr Ramdev and Mr Balkrishna to be present in the court on April 10 for the next date of the hearing.