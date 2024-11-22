Pictures of the week: From snowfall in Germany to art in Abu Dhabi

Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings.

Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art.

Ben Okri,