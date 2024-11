Hinduss at the Naradevi Dance festival at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Nepal. EPA

Christmas lights on Regent Street in London. AP

A farmer hangs peeled persimmons to dry in Sancheong, South Korea. EPA

A snowy forest road in the Taunus region near Frankfurt. AP

A fish market engulfed in smog in Lahore, Pakistan. AFP

Flooding at Bojongsoang village, in West Java, Indonesia. AFP

A foggy day in Yinchuan, in northern China's Ningxia region. AFP

The eruption of a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula near Grindavik, Iceland. Reuters

Hinduss at the Naradevi Dance festival at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Nepal. EPA

Christmas lights on Regent Street in London. AP

A farmer hangs peeled persimmons to dry in Sancheong, South Korea. EPA

A snowy forest road in the Taunus region near Frankfurt. AP

A fish market engulfed in smog in Lahore, Pakistan. AFP

Flooding at Bojongsoang village, in West Java, Indonesia. AFP

A foggy day in Yinchuan, in northern China's Ningxia region. AFP

The eruption of a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula near Grindavik, Iceland. Reuters

Hinduss at the Naradevi Dance festival at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Nepal. EPA

Best photos of November 21: Volcanic eruption in Iceland to Naradevi dance festival in Nepal