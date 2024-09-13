US citizens and others sentenced to death in DRC for participation in failed coup

Three US citizens along with three other foreign nationals who were on trial for their role in a failed coup in Democratic Republic of Congo were sentenced to death by a military court on Friday.
The Americans are among about 50 people also including British, Canadian, Belgian and Congolese citizens who have been standing trial following the failed coup in May.
The verdict was read out on live TV under a tent in the yard of Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of Kinshasa, Reuters reported. The defendants were seated in front of the judge, wearing blue and yellow prison-issued tops. The trial began in July.
Armed men briefly occupied an office of the presidency in the capital Kinshasa on May 19 before their leader, the US-based Congolese politician Christian Malanga, was killed by security forces. His son, Marcel Malanga, was among the Americans on trial, along with his friend Tyler Thompson, who played American football in high school with him in Utah. Both men are in their 20s.
Mr Malanga had previously told the court that his father had threatened to kill him unless he participated. He also told the court it was his first time visiting Congo and that he had come at the invitation of his father, whom he had not seen in years.
The third American, Benjamin Zalman-Polun, was a business associate of Christian Malanga. All three were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, terrorism and other charges, and sentenced to death.
The US said it was aware of the military court's decision sentencing US citizens.
"We understand that the legal process in the DRC allows for defendants to appeal the court's decision." US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Friday.
"Embassy staff have been attending these proceedings as they've gone through the process, continue to attend the proceedings and follow the developments closely."
