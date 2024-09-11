Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah receives European Council President Charles Michel at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City. AFP

A Colombian fan cheers before a football World Cup qualifying match between Colombia and Argentina, in Barranquilla, Colombia. AFP

The plane carrying Pope Francis takes off from the international airport in Dili, East Timor. AP

A man wades through flood waters in Hanoi, Vietnam. EPA

The collapsed Carola Bridge over the Elbe river, in Dresden, Germany. AP

A surfer takes on the Surf Abu Dhabi advanced artificial wave. AFP

A passenger ship at sunset in Dili, East Timor. Reuters

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near a structure in Wrightwood, California. AP

Retirees present their own line of upcycled clothes, during the Vienna Fashion Week. AFP

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah receives European Council President Charles Michel at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City. AFP

A Colombian fan cheers before a football World Cup qualifying match between Colombia and Argentina, in Barranquilla, Colombia. AFP

The plane carrying Pope Francis takes off from the international airport in Dili, East Timor. AP

A man wades through flood waters in Hanoi, Vietnam. EPA

The collapsed Carola Bridge over the Elbe river, in Dresden, Germany. AP

A surfer takes on the Surf Abu Dhabi advanced artificial wave. AFP

A passenger ship at sunset in Dili, East Timor. Reuters

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near a structure in Wrightwood, California. AP

Retirees present their own line of upcycled clothes, during the Vienna Fashion Week. AFP

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah receives European Council President Charles Michel at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City. AFP

Best photos of September 11: From Vienna Fashion Week to surfing in Abu Dhabi