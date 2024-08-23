Photo Essay: Emirati doctor provides treatment and training in Abu Dhabi hospital

At 35, Dr Maryam Al Nuaimi has established herself as a leading figure in emergency medicine at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi. As one of the first Emirati medics in the field and the assistant director of the residency programme, she navigates the intense and often emotional world of emergency care with a deep passion for her work. From managing critical cases to delivering difficult news to families, she is dedicated to her patients, as well as training the next generation of Emirati doctors.

Dr Al Nuaimi begins her day early, typically starting at 6am when she’s on a morning shift. By the time most people are waking up, she’s already deep into her work at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

“I’m at the hospital by 6am, and I finish my shift around 2pm,” she explains. “After work, I have a routine – whether it’s going to the gym or handling other commitments. My days are always planned.”

Her role in the emergency department involves a lot of hands-on care. “I like to see the change in patient care right away,” she says.

In emergency medicine, she is able to make an immediate impact. “You’re dealing with patients in acute situations and you see their condition improve right in front of you," she adds. "That’s something I really value. I finish my shift knowing the patients are taken care of and I don’t have to carry their cases home with me.”

The doctor’s work is not just about treating patients, it is also about mentoring the next generation of doctors. As assistant programme director, Dr Al Nuaimi is heavily involved in training and arranging the schedules of resident doctors.

“Every Thursday is an academic day. We bring all the residents together for a full day of lectures, oral boards and spot diagnoses. It’s a crucial part of their education,” she says. “I’m also responsible for the rota, making sure the residents aren’t overworked and that their well-being is taken care of. It’s important that they don’t burn out.”

The job comes with its share of emotional challenges. “You see a lot of critically ill patients and sometimes it stays with you," she explains. "Breaking bad news to families is one of the hardest parts."

Paediatric cases are especially difficult for her. “When I lose a young patient, I need to take a moment to collect myself. It’s never easy but it’s part of the job.," she says.

Despite the emotional toll, Dr Al Nuaimi has learnt to manage these situations, not only for herself but also for the residents she mentors. “When I’m supervising a resident during a critical situation, I help them understand the gravity of their work. Afterwards, I make sure I support them, especially if it’s their first time dealing with a death. Recently, a resident broke down after losing a patient and I made sure to be there for them.”

But even with these challenges, Dr Al Nuaimi’s passion for her work is unwavering. “I love what I do,” she says. Her dedication to emergency medicine and her commitment to training Emiratis make her a respected and inspiring figure in her field.

