France investigates death threats to Israeli athletes

Follow the latest news on the 2024 Paris Olympics
French police have launched an investigation after three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games received death threats, Paris's prosecutors office said on Sunday.
French anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating how athletes' personal data, including blood test results and login credentials, was released on social networks on Friday.
Israel's National Cyber Directorate said in a statement that, after an investigation, it had come to the conclusion that Iranian hackers were creating social media channels to publish personal information about members of the Israeli delegation and send them threatening messages.
On the same day, Israel's foreign minister warned his French counterpart of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday: "Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused."
Israeli athletes are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and given 24-hour protection, officials say. Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, is helping with security.
"Total support for the measures that are being taken by the French authorities," an Israeli diplomatic source said.
"This sends an important message to individuals and organisations attempting to threaten athletes."
Prosecutors said they were probing possible anti-Semitic hate crimes during an Israel-Paraguay football match on Saturday in Paris that featured chants and banners about the Gaza war.
The match at the Paris Saint Germain stadium saw fans "dressed in black, masked and carrying Palestinian flags unfurl a banner saying 'Genocide Olympics'" and one of them "made gestures of an anti-Semitic nature", a separate statement said.
The Paris Olympics organisers lodged a complaint with police, the prosecutors' statement added, confirming a story by the Parisien newspaper.
An AFP reporter at the stadium said about 50 so-called "ultra" fans in the crowd sang chants in French against Israel and about the Gaza war. The chants, in French, included "Israel Killer" and "Israel is killing Palestine's children".
The Israeli anthem was booed by part of the crowd. Some Israeli fans in the stadium chanted back "Free the hostages".
The fans could be charged with aggravated incitement to racial hatred, the statement said.
Paraguay beat Israel 4-2 in the match.
Tips for job-seekers
- Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
- Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.
David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Xpanceo
Started: 2018
Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov
Based: Dubai, UAE
Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality
Funding: $40 million
Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)
The Details
Article 15
Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios
Directed by: Anubhav Sinha
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub
Our rating: 4/5
ROUTE TO TITLE
Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2
Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5
Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2
Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0
Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2
Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4
Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2
Springtime in a Broken Mirror,
Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics
Women’s Asia Cup
Sylhet, Bangladesh
UAE results
Lost to Sri Lanka by 11 runs
UAE fixtures
Tue Oct 4, v India
Wed Oct 5, v Malaysia
Fri Oct 7, v Thailand
Sun Oct 9, v Pakistan
Tue Oct 11, v Bangladesh
The specs
Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8
Transmission: seven-speed automatic
Power: 592bhp
Torque: 620Nm
Price: Dh980,000
On sale: now
The five pillars of Islam
Stats at a glance:
Cost: 1.05 billion pounds (Dh 4.8 billion)
Number in service: 6
Complement 191 (space for up to 285)
Top speed: over 32 knots
Range: Over 7,000 nautical miles
Length 152.4 m
Displacement: 8,700 tonnes
Beam: 21.2 m
Draught: 7.4 m
Match info
What: Fifa Club World Cup play-off
Who: Al Ain v Team Wellington
Where: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
When: Wednesday, kick off 7.30pm
UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024
Equestrian
Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzooqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi (four to be selected).
Judo
Men: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg); women's Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg).
Cycling
Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race).
Swimming
Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle).
Athletics
Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).