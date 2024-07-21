UAE weather: rain expected in eastern and southern areas on Sunday and Monday

Rain is forecast for the east coast of the UAE in Fujairah and further south in Al Ain on Sunday, the National Centre for Meteorology said.

Cloud cover will keep temperatures to around 36ºC in eastern areas, but the hot and humid conditions will remain elsewhere, with highs of 38ºC in Abu Dhabi, 40ºC in Dubai and 47ºC in Al Ain.

Southern and eastern regions are also expected to have rain into Monday, with the possibility of mist and fog because of high humidity in the morning.

Daytime temperatures will remain high throughout the week, increasing to around 44ºC by Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai as strengthening winds reaching up to 25kph reduce visibility in open areas due to blowing dust by mid-week.

Working restrictions

A mandatory ban on working outdoors during the heat of the day has been in place since June 15, to guard against heat-related health problems.

Workers are prohibited from carrying out their duties between 12.30pm and 3pm, the hottest part of the day.

Delivery riders have also been offered respite from working outdoors in extreme heat, with around 6,000 rest stations established by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to offer shelter from temperatures during the midday break.

