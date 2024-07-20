A bridge collapse in Shangluo City, Shaanxi province, on July 20 claimed 11 lives and searching goes on. EPA
A bridge collapse in Shangluo City, Shaanxi province, on July 20 claimed 11 lives and searching goes on. EPA

China's President Xi urges all-out rescue efforts after bridge collapse kills 11

Dozens are reported missing following incident in Shaanxi province

20 July, 2024

President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue efforts after a motorway bridge collapse on Friday in Shaanxi province in China's north-west killed at least 11 people, state media reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 8.40pm (1240 GMT) in Shangluo city on Friday when a bridge was collapsed by flash flooding, throwing vehicles into the river.

On Saturday morning, five vehicles were confirmed to have fallen into the water and 30 people were reported missing, state media said.

Mr Xi said China is in a critical period for flood control and local governments must take responsibility to enhance monitoring and early warning.

China's national fire and rescue authority said on Saturday it had sent a rescue team to the site that included 859 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats and 41 drones.

In Sichuan province in the south-west of China, an estimated 30 people were missing and about 40 houses wrecked in flooding and storms, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said roads, bridges and communication networks in hardest-hit Hanyuan county had been damaged or knocked out and that rescue teams had been working since before dawn to restore communications and transport connections.

China's western and southwestern provinces are particularly prone to flooding and landslides given their mountainous landscapes and the powerful rivers that run through them. Mining, tourism and rising urbanisation have also disturbed a precarious balance with the natural environment that had been sustained over thousands of years.

Shaanxi is best known as one of the fulcrums of Chinese civilisation, from which emerged the first emperor, Qinshi Huangdi, who left the famed terracotta army as his legacy outside the capital Xi'an as part of a vast tomb complex that attracts a great many visitors each year.

With reporting from agencies …

Updated: July 20, 2024, 10:31 AM