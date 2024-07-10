British and German troops take part in Nato exercises in Poland. Getty
British and German troops take part in Nato exercises in Poland. Getty

The National

News

Who are the countries in Nato?

Alliance has 32 members with more nations knocking on its door as they seek protection within its mutual defence pact

author image
Simon Rushton
London

09 July, 2024

NatoUkraineRussia
Read next...
Officials attend the Nato summit in Washington. Reuters

Nato announces new air defence systems for Ukraine at Washington summit

Speaker of Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk during a press conference in Paris. AFP

Nato summit: Ukraine looks to get Middle East nations on its side

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Widow of ISIS leader sentenced to death by Baghdad court

Israel-Gaza war live: Outrage as 29 people killed in strike on school

Keir Starmer takes centre stage in Washington as Nato assesses global threats

ESA's Ariane 6 rocket takes off - in pictures

Abu Dhabi encourages Emirati youth to marry and strengthen families

Fire breaks out in Dubai's Business Bay

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

Today's cartoonShadi's take on US plane maker Boeing's woes

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise