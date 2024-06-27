UN Security Council demands Houthis end attacks in Red Sea

The UN Security Council demanded once again on Thursday that Yemen's Houthi rebels stop all maritime attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, extending the requirement that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres report monthly on the incidents.

The resolution received 12 votes in favour and three abstentions from Russia, China and Algeria.

A follow-up to the resolution adopted in January, the measure comes as the Iran-backed Houthis continue to threaten maritime traffic in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the broader Indian Ocean, despite sustained US-led retaliatory strikes in Yemen.

The council reiterated its demand that the group immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels and release the Galaxy Leader and its crew.

The Galaxy Leader is a Japanese-operated vessel affiliated with an Israeli businessman that the Houthis seized last November.

The rebels have attacked more than 60 vessels with missiles and drones. The attacks have killed four sailors and sunk two vessels so far.

The Houthis maintain that their attacks are focused on ships linked to Israel, the US and the UK, and are being carried out in solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, with some of them even bound for Iran.

Many vessels have since opted to avoid the Red Sea route to the Suez Canal, taking the longer journey around the southern tip of Africa instead.

The text emphasises the need to address the root causes, including “the conflicts contributing to regional tensions and the disruption of maritime security in order to ensure a prompt, efficient, and effective response”.

US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood denounced the continuous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea as well as those countries supplying weapons for the assaults.

“The threat to navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea is a global challenge and necessitates a global response,” Mr Wood warned.

He said that extending the reporting period of the UN chief to January 2025 will help ensure that the Security Council has “accurate and timely information to inform its deliberations over how to best address Houthi actions going forward”.

Russia, which abstained from voting, expressed support for Red Sea shipping access but pointed out numerous “flaws” in the US-Japanese resolution in its application of international law.

Houthi attacks must end but retributive attacks must also stop, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva stressed.

“We urge all participants in the coalition to immediately halt illegal attacks and to transition to political and diplomatic means to reduce tensions in the waters adjacent to Yemen,” she said.

The Russian diplomat reminded council members that achieving normalisation in the Red Sea region cannot occur without first securing a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Without reflection of this, noted Ms Evstigneeva, the resolution remains “divorced from reality, to put it mildly”.

China also shared its concern regarding actions taken unilaterally by some states and rejected “misuses of international law” by any state.

“Our main concern was that that resolutions ambiguity on some key elements could have negative consequences and lead to further escalation of regional tensions,” said Beijing's deputy ambassador Geng Shuang, who called on all parties concerned to avoid “misinterpretation and misuse” of international law and council resolutions.

