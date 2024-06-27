Kenya braces for more protests despite withdrawal of controversial finance bill

Kenyan police set up roadblocks near the presidential palace in Nairobi on Thursday amid concerns of further unrest sparked a finance bill, despite President William Ruto saying he would not sign it into law.

He announced on Wednesday that he would withdraw the bill, which aimed to raise or introduce taxes, after protesters stormed parliament on Tuesday. At least 22 people were shot dead by security forces.

Mr Ruto's comments have convinced some Kenyans to halt their protests, but others have vowed to press on until the President resigns. Social media users in the country pledged to "occupy State House", as the hashtag "#RutoMustGo" circulated online.

"Let's not be foolish as we fight for a better Kenya," activist Boniface Mwangi said on Instagram post, warning that storming government buildings could lead to more violence.

Thousands from across the country on Tuesday joined the protest movement, which has no formal leadership and has been organised primarily on social media.

The death toll from the crackdown has increased to 22, the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said. The organisation has said it will investigate the response from the authorities.

"This is the largest number of deaths in a single-day protest," chairwoman Roseline Odede said. At least 300 people were injured during the demonstrations, she added.

Army vehicles arrived in the capital's central business district, a key site in Tuesday's protests, after the government called on the military to help police rein in the violence.

Kenya's military has been told to support police amid nationwide protests. Reuters

The protests are the most serious challenge to Mr Ruto, who took power in 2022. The government wanted the finance bill to raise funds to pay off debt, but many Kenyans opposed the move as millions struggle to make ends meet.

Mr Ruto said the bill caused “widespread dissatisfaction” and that he had listened to the people and “conceded”. It is a major setback for the President, who came to power on a platform of helping Kenyans cope with rising costs.

"It is necessary for us to have a conversation as a nation on how we manage the affairs of the country together,” he said.

Nelly, 25, told AFP that she intended to join a protest march on Thursday and criticised Mr Ruto's handling of the issue. "He could have done this earlier without people having to die," she said.

The US condemned the violence in Kenya and called for restraint. "We offer our deepest condolences, of course, to the families who have been impacted by this violence, and we continue to urge restraint so that no further people are put in harm’s way while exercising their right to peaceful public assembly," National Security spokesman John Kirby said.