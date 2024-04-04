UAE weather: Alert issued as rain falls on Thursday morning

A weather warning was issued on Thursday with rain forecast in the south of the Emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and amber alerts covering large parts of rural Abu Dhabi, which are due to remain in place until at least 4pm.

The yellow alert urges the public to be 'on the lookout' over wet weather when outdoors.

The more severe orange notice urges the public that "hazardous weather conditions are expected".

Dubai and the northern emirates were not expected to be affected.

Abu Dhabi authorities urged motorists to drive carefully.

"Abu Dhabi Police calls on drivers to be careful due to weather conditions and to adhere to speed limits shown on signs and electronic information boards," stated a post by police on Thursday morning.

Rain was recorded across Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning in locations such as Al Wathba, Al Khazna and Al Shawamekh.

Wet conditions were expected to lift with the NCM predicting mist on Friday and Saturday.

In Abu Dhabi, the weather was expected to reach highs of 30°C on Friday and Saturday, and 31°C on Sunday afternoon, according to weather website windy.com

The highest temperature in Dubai over the weekend was expected on Sunday afternoon, where it was predicted to peak at 33°C.

Friday and Saturday were both expected to see highs of 30°C in Dubai.

It was only last month that the UAE was hit by stormy weather – especially in Dubai.

Read More Six months' worth of rain falls on UAE in four days

Conditions were so treacherous that some flights into the emirate were cancelled, with many others diverted elsewhere.

Residents were urged by authorities to leave their homes only if necessary, given the hazardous conditions on the roads.