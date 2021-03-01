UAE ambassador presents credentials to Israeli president in historic first

The UAE's ambassador to Israel arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday and presented his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
Mohamed Al Khaja's three-day visit, which includes presenting "letters of credence" to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, is historic.
Mr Al Khaja arrived at the President's house to the Israeli Defence Force orchestra playing the UAE anthem.
Wearing a suit and black face mask and sporting a UAE pin badge, Mr Khaja made a short speech at the ceremony to welcome him to his diplomatic posting.
"The Abrahamic Treaty will remain a shining beacon in human history for all peace-loving people, as one that has created a new reality," he said.
تشرفت اليوم بتقديم أوراق اعتمادي إلى فخامة رؤوفين ريفلين الرئيس الإسرائيلي، كأول سفير لدولة الإمارات لدى دولة إسرائيل.— Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) March 1, 2021
اتطلع إلى تمثيل دولتي الحبيبة خير تمثيل وإلى العمل مع الجميع من أجل تعزيز التعاون وتوطيد العلاقات بين البلدين. pic.twitter.com/h5QmHP2bji
"Today, the two countries have a common goal, which is to bring peace and security to the region and to spread a spirit of optimism and hope among our people."
The ambassador tweeted after his meeting writing he looked forward to further co-operation between the two nations.
The ambassador met Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi earlier on Monday. In a tweet he said the pair had "discussed bilateral relations between our two countries and the great growth that they have witnessed since the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement."
Welcome to Israel, first Ambassador of the UAE, Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khaja.— גבי אשכנזי - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) March 1, 2021
This is a significant milestone in relations between our countries.
I welcome your arrival to promote the opening of an Emirati embassy, as well as the fast opening of the Israeli missions in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/XLL1WxxEy1
Looking forward, he said he and Mr Ashkenazi talked about "ways to enhance co-operation in various fields".
وصلت اليوم إلى تل أبيب كأول سفير لدولة الإمارات لدى دولة إسرائيل والتقيت بمعالي غابي أشكينازي وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي، حيث ناقشنا العلاقات الثنائية بين بلدينا والنمو الكبير الذي شهدته منذ توقيع الاتفاق الإبراهيمي للسلام بالإضافة إلى سبل تعزيز التعاون في المجالات المختلفة. pic.twitter.com/T5NPSOzdZa— Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) March 1, 2021
Mr Al Khaja co-wrote an op-ed for The National on Monday with Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Eitan Na'eh, who met Mr Al Khaja last week.
"Six months ago, an Emirati and Israeli diplomat were unlikely to be seen together, much less co-author a newspaper article," they said.
"Opening up direct relations and embassies seemed even more far-fetched. But here we are now, an Emirati ambassador in Israel and an Israeli head of mission in the UAE in public, together, writing in one voice."
Relations between the UAE and Israel have blossomed since the countries signed the Abraham Accord last September, normalising ties.
Israel and the UAE lead the world in vaccinations against Covid-19 as their governments move swiftly to inoculate their populations.
In line with Israel's safety protocols, Mr Al Khaja was to take a Covid-19 test when he arrived in Israel.
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s
4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s
5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s
7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004
8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100
9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692
10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s
4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s
5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s
7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004
8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100
9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692
10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,
