Tunisia's President Saied dismisses Prime Minister Bouden

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the first woman to lead a government in the North African country, according to a video from the presidency on Tuesday evening.

Mr Saied immediately appointed in her place Ahmed Hachani, who until now worked at the Tunisian central bank and studied law at the University of Tunis, where Mr Saied taught, according to Mr Hachani's Facebook profile.

In recent weeks, the President has repeatedly blamed officials and government, saying they must act to address problems and poor public services, including frequent water and electricity cuts.

“There are great challenges that we must raise … to preserve our homeland, our state and civil peace,” Mr Saied told Mr Hachani after he took the constitutional oath.

“We will work to achieve the will of our people and the desired justice … and to achieve national dignity."

Mr Saied had appointed Ms Bouden as prime minister about two years ago, after he sacked Hichem Mechichi and took control of almost all powers in July 2021, and dissolved Parliament in a move the opposition described as a coup.

