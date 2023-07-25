Tunisia's Kais Saied promises more help is on the way as wildfires continue in Tabarka

Tunisian President Kais Saied left a conference in Rome on Monday night to visit a region ravaged by wildfires in Tabarka, north-west Tunisia.

Mr Saied promised that more help would be sent on Tuesday morning from Italy to assist the Tunisian civil defence and military efforts to control the flames.

READ MORE Wildfires ravage Algeria and Tunisia amid record temperatures

The President was joined by his minister of interior Kamel Feki, and other members of his cabinet.

He met with families from Maloula village, the most damaged area in Tabarka.

Tunisian civil defence announced on Monday night that they had been able to fully contain the Maloula fires, however, rescue operations continued after another fire broke out in the nearby city of Jendouba.

More than 2,300 residents have been placed in schools, youth hostels and other public spaces after being forced to leave their homes person has died due to thick smoke from the wildfires.

A fire rages in the north-western coastal town of Tabarka amid a heatwave. AFP

More wildfires have also been reported in other Tunisian cities in the north-west, including in the Beja and Bizerte governorates.

Another fire was reported in Jbel Smema, Kasserine, in central Tunisia, which has experienced record temperatures. Forecasts predict temperatures between 43ºC and 49ºC in much of the country, Tunisian meteorological services said.