EU and Tunisia sign comprehensive finance agreement

The European Union and Tunisia signed a new comprehensive agreement in Tunis on Sunday to launch a “new partnership,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The new memorandum of understanding comes as part of the financial assistance package that Ms von der Leyen promised upon her visit to Tunis last June, together with the Italian and Dutch prime ministers.

“An agreement was reached [between EU and Tunisia] in the exchange of money,” a spokesperson for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Dutch media outlets on Sunday. Last month, the EU and Tunisia agreed on a €1 billion (around $1.12 billion) support package, around €100 million of which would go towards helping Tunisia secure its borders.

Journalists were not invited to the event where the agreement was signed.

In the first six months of 2023 alone, around 60,000 migrants crossed the Mediterranean from North Africa, according to the UN International Organisation for Migration, while 2,000 perished attempting the dangerous crossing.

But the deal is also vital to help debt-laden Tunisia avoid further economic failure, as a $1.9 billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund remains blocked.

When asked if the deal was primarily about stemming illegal migration – a lightening rod of political controversy in Europe – an EU official told The National that the aid included a range of economic development assistance, including funding for infrastructure.

Sunday's agreement was signed by an EU delegation led by Ms von der Leyen and including Mr Rutte and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and by the Tunisian government led by President Kais Saied.

No details were provided regarding the agreement’s terms. A joint public statement will take place at 7pm local time.