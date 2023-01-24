Family appeals as Tunisian presidential award winner is denied liver transplant

The family of a young Tunisian who received a presidential academics achievement award is desperately seeking a solution after she was denied a procedure to save her life.

Sally Ben Salem, 22, received the award from Tunisian President Kais Saied on National Science Day in July last year, after getting the highest average among her peers at Sousse University's Higher Institute of Commerce.

But three weeks ago she was diagnosed with Hepatitis C and her doctors say her only option is a split liver transplant, which is not allowed under Tunisian law.

Thameur Ben Salem, Sally’s brother, told The National that his sister’s health is deteriorating day by day at Hospital Fattouma Bourguiba of Monastir.

“The procedure [split liver donation] has never been performed in Tunisia before, but it is possible with Tunisian doctors from abroad volunteering to come and conduct the surgery in Tunisia,” Mr Ben Salem said.

Tunisia only allows a liver transplant to take place when there is a clinically deceased donor available. Ms Ben Salem's family says that despite the availability of such a match for their daughter, the donor's family have not given their approval, which means split liver surgery is the only option.

The majority of liver grafts are transplanted as a whole organ. However, approximately 1 in 10 donated livers can be divided into two segments or grafts, which is known as split liver. Only livers donated from younger, more healthy deceased donors are considered for splitting.

Transferring Sally abroad to receive surgery is also too expensive, he said.

“We call on the authorities to help us speed up [the procedures] or to help us transfer her abroad to receive a split liver donation from me or her sister,” he told The National.

Mr Ben Salem said the Tunisian Health Minister had promised the family he would do his best to find a solution during a recent visit to Monastir, but that there have been no updates since then.

Meanwhile, Tunisians on social media and influencers on Instagram have joined a campaign to spread the word about Ms Ben Salem's situation and raise funds for her potential transfer abroad to receive life-saving surgery.