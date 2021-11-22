Tunisia preparing to exit 'exceptional situation’, president tells US diplomat

Tunisia's president told the US secretary of state that he was preparing to bring his country out of its "exceptional situation", the presidency said on Sunday night, almost four months after a shock power grab.

On July 25, President Kais Saied sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized an array of powers, citing an "imminent threat" to the country, a decade after mass protests toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and ushered in political reform and democracy.

On September 22, Mr Saied suspended parts of the constitution and installed rule by decree, maintaining full control of the judiciary as well as powers to sack ministers and issue laws.

Tunisia is "preparing the next [political] stages" in order for it to "come out of the exceptional situation" in which it finds itself, Mr Saied told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call at the weekend, emphasising his "will" to return the country to a "normal situation".

Mr Saied told Mr Blinken he had acted in the face of a Tunisian parliament that had "turned into a theatre for confrontation", according to a presidential statement. It identified Tunisia's economic and social difficulties as "the main problem".

Tunisia’s parliament had been at loggerheads with little progress being made on major bills.

The country is heavily in debt and facing a deep economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, with 18 per cent unemployment and steep inflation.

In mid-October, a central bank official was reported as saying the North African country was in talks with Gulf powerhouses Saudi Arabia and the UAE for a bailout.

The US State Department said that Mr Blinken and Mr Saied covered during their talks "recent developments in Tunisia, including the formation of the new government and steps to alleviate the economic situation".

Mr Blinken said in a tweet that he "encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia's significant political, economic, and social challenges".

Mr Saied appointed a new government in October, with Najla Bouden as the North African country's first female prime minister.

But he has significantly pared back the powers of her office and will technically head the administration himself.

Some of his opponents have accused him of seeking a new dictatorship, but the president's supporters say his moves were needed after years of deadlock among political parties seen as corrupt and self-serving.