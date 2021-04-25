Tunisia's politicians trade allegations amid economic downward spiral

Tunisian President Kais Saied Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Assembly (parliament) speaker Rached Ghannouchi (2-L) in the capital Tunis, during a ceremony to commemmorate 'Martyrs' Day'.Handout from Presidency Facebook page. AFP

Hopes of a political solution to Tunisia’s economic crisis are fading fast among those living on the breadline, who say they are struggling to survive as the economy continues to crumble.

Stymied by infighting, Tunisia’s fractured parliament and leadership are unable to act to rectify the impact of decades of economic mismanagement and the coronavirus pandemic, which has added strain on the country’s ailing finances.

Quote I live off handouts from my mother's pension, or from my fiancée, who works in a factory

Disillusioned by the country’s politicians and unable to find work at home, Tunisia’s youngest and brightest are leaving for Europe in droves by whatever means they can. For those who remain, a life of destitution is all they have, even if they are highly qualified.

"Most of the young people here are unemployed," said Nassredine, as the sun set over a kiosk in Ezzahrouni where dozens of other jobless young people gather each day.

"I have four diplomas and a baccalaureate but have not had a job for two-and-a-half years," he said.

All along Ezzahrouni’s main street, crowds of unemployed people congregated around the bus stations.

He did not want to give his surname or age, but Nassredine’s fruitless search for work in Ezzahrouni, a marginalised district to the west of Tunis, is a familiar fate for young people in the capital, where opportunities for work are limited.

"I live off handouts from my mother's pension, or from my fiancée, who works in a factory in Bizerte," he said.

Mass unemployment has spread to every corner of the North African nation, driving people to undertake the perilous crossing to Europe over the Mediterranean.

This year's migration figures have already set records.

By March this year, more than 1,000 Tunisians had been intercepted trying to reach Italy.

As Covid-19 continues to bite, hopes of an end to the economic crisis have continued to fade, with the virus impacting all aspects of Tunisia’s economy.

In January, frustration at the government's inability to tackle Tunisia's economic and social crisis exploded into protests, with a police crackdown following in districts like Ezzahrouni and Hai Ettadhanem on the capital’s north-western edge.

Unemployment remains at around 16 per cent in Tunisia, but in areas like Ezzahrouni and smaller towns in the country’s interior, it can be more than twice as high.

A prominent Tunisian economist, Radhi Meddeb, told The National that the economic situation in the country "has deteriorated dramatically".

For Mr Meddeb, this deterioration arose from a combination of both rents and privileges afforded to those close to power.

Tunisia’s economic decline, he said, was also the result of the "calamitous management of public affairs during the last ten years," where the priority has been given to political issues and social remedies at the expense of strengthening the economy.

The economy, already in crisis before the pandemic, has been battered by the measures introduced to temper its worst effects, including the temporary closure of all borders last year.

An elderly woman registers to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Tunis on April 12, 2021. AFP.

"The confinement and shutdown of entire sectors such as tourism, catering, transport," Mr Meddeb said, caused the economy to shrink by 8.8 per cent in 2020.

Tunisia’s divided politicians have so far been unable to act decisively to free the country from its economic predicament.

Growing apathy

As a result of the deadlock, frustration with the country's politicians is rife.

In the most recent poll by Emrhod Consulting, more than 70 per cent of respondents refused to back any political party, with the majority of those who did throwing in with the old regime's continuation movement, Parti Libre Destouria, (PDL), whose firebrand leader Abir Moussi even denies that the revolution took place.

In Tunis, President Kais Saied, Prime Minister Hechim Mechichi and the parliamentary speaker, Ennahda's Rashid Ghannouchi, remain mired in stand-off, with each vehemently disputing the limits of the other's powers.

In the relatively short life of the current parliament, the President has refused to swear in four of Mechichi's proposed ministers, citing conflicts of interest.

Earlier this week, President Saied also claimed jurisdiction over the country's internal security forces in a move certain to rile Prime Minister Mechichi, who also serves as acting Minister of Interior.

The battle royale at the highest level of government has hurt Tunisia’s ability to raise financing on international markets or negotiate further tranches of the IMF loan agreed in 2013, Mr Meddeb said.

Youssef Cherif, a political analyst and head of the Columbia Centre in Tunis, said: “The current stalemate is blocking the country."

Mr Cherif said the political infighting was creating “a growing mistrust in public institutions among the populations”. This, he added, had created a vacuum which could be exploited by anti-democratic forces trying to sabotage Tunisia’s “fledgling democratic transition”.

Tourism revenues crash

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise and restrictions being tightened, this year’s tourist season – a cornerstone of the country's economy, looks uncertain.

One internal solution open to Tunisia remains a National Dialogue, similar to that which pulled the country back from the brink in 2013 following the assassination of two leading politicians, as well as its less prominent successor, which fizzled out in amid a welter of disputes in 2018.

Progress towards a third run of the initiative had looked assured, with the country's powerful general trade union, the UGTT, agreeing most of the focus points with the government as recently as March 31st.

However, in a speech marking the anniversary of the death of the country's first President, Habib Bourghiba, Mr Saied appeared to rule out the option, issuing a statement saying there would be no dialogue with "thieves" or those “parties unable to provide solutions”.

Mr Cherif said Tunisia needed a national dialogue.

“The only player that can lead one is the UGTT. But the chances of it going ahead aren't that big, because of the hostilities between the, [different] components of the political spectrum," he said, referring to the impasse in the country’s executive.

Any hope of success would rely upon both the president and the Ennahda party reaching a compromise, Mr Cherif explained, which would at least allow Mechichi a route out of the impasse.

Ironically, one of the areas of dispute is the means of resolving the deadlock, the Constitutional Court, mandated in 2014, but which remains unformed.

Under the original legislation, the President, Parliament and the Judiciary could each nominate four people to the twelve-member body.

However, a bill intended to reduce the number of votes parliament needed to confirm its candidate was rejected by the president in early April.

Pointing out the length of time since its mandate, and presumably fearing a check on his powers, President Saied said: "I will not accept a court formed to settle accounts.”

Rising poverty

Civil society activist Henda Chennaoui said the political impasse was not helping the economic crisis.

"No one is doing anything to find stability in the country," she said, pointing to the dirty tricks used by all sides in the stalemate to gain ground on the other.

The political maneuverings of Tunisia’s leaders seem far removed from the everyday concerns of those living in Ezzahrouni.

A Tunisian man sells vegetables on the first day of Ramadan at a market in Tunis, Tunisia. EPA

But young people like Nassredine are bearing the brunt of Tunisia’s continued economic woes.

With weariness etched upon his face, Nassredine said he had been offered casual night shifts working as a security guard but the coronavirus curfew had made the job obsolete even before he'd started.

Now, even a trip to his own city centre appears out of reach.

"I could go there, I suppose, but I'd have to find the money for transport," he said.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Review: Tomb Raider

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

