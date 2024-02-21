Israeli missiles strike Damascus

Israeli missiles struck a residential area of Damascus on Wednesday morning, state media has confirmed.

Missiles struck Kfar Sousa district, near the city centre, the Sana news agency reported, publishing images of buildings damaged in the attack.

Several explosions were heard on the outskirts of the capital, local residents told The National. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kfar Sousa has been a key target of Israeli attacks on Damascus and the areas surrounding it, with the strikes escalating since the Gaza war began in October.

Several military sites linked to Iran-backed militias are located in the area.

The pro-government Sham FM reported the missiles struck a building next to an Iranian school.

Five people were killed in an Israeli attack on Iranian military experts in the neighbourhood last February.

Israel has increased its strikes on Iran-backed sites in Lebanon and Syria in recent months.

The commander of Iran's intelligence service in Syria was killed by an Israeli missile in Damascus in January.

Attacks on Syria are an attempt to pull Tehran into a deeper regional war, analysts told The National after the January attack.

The latest strike comes hours after 10 people were reported wounded in attacks on Iran-backed militias in northern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported several strikes on militia members in Deir Ezzor, near the Abu Kamal border crossing with Iraq.