Explosions rock Damascus in suspected Israeli air strike

Loud explosions were heard around Damascus on Sunday morning, amid reports of suspected Israeli air strikes around the capital. Several war monitors on social media said the explosions were probably Israeli air strikes, after at least 22 Israeli air attacks on Syria this year so far.

The state-linked Sana news outlet reported the explosions but said the cause was currently unclear, while several images on social media showed a large fiery blast, said to be in Qudsaya.

Qudsaya is a neighbourhood on the edge of the capital that has been the target of several Israeli air strikes in recent years.

READ MORE Israeli strike near Damascus kills four Syrian soldiers and two others

Last week, heavy Israeli air strikes, reportedly targeting ammunition storage warehouses, killed at least four Syrian soldiers and according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a conflict monitor with sources across Syria, two Iran-linked militia fighters.

Since 2012, the Israeli air force has conducted hundreds of air strikes in Syria, mostly attacking suspected storage sites for Iranian missiles supplied to allies of Tehran, including the Syrian army and allied Iraqi Shiite militias. The Israeli military acknowledges the air campaign, but rarely comments on individual air strikes.

Analysts say Iran has been trying to open a third "missile front" against Israel over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, presenting a new challenge to the Israeli army, which faces Lebanese Hezbollah on its northern border.

The Lebanese militia is thought to possess at least 100,000 rockets, while to Israel’s south, the Hamas-run Gaza enclave has been the site of numerous rounds of violence, including rocket fire and Israeli air strikes.