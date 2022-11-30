ISIS announces new leader after terrorist chief killed in battle

ISIS announced a new leader on Wednesday after its chief was killed in battle, but provided little information on the background of the man who will now head the terrorist group.

The organisation said Abu Al Hassan Al Hashimi Al Qurashi had been killed in action, and declared Abu Al Hussain Al Hussaini Al Qurashi as its new leader.

“The organisation decided to pledge allegiance to Abu Al Hussein Al Husseini Al Qurashi as the new caliph,” said the group's spokesman said in an audio recording.

The audio released on ISIS's media accounts also confirmed the death of the group’s previous leader.

The spokesman said Al Hashimi, an Iraqi, was killed “in combat with enemies of God”, without elaborating on the date of his death or the circumstances.

Al Qurashi will rule a terrorist group that is a shadow of its former self in terms of power and members. It still continues to cause havoc in Syria, Iraq and some parts of Africa, but it has not been able to regain its full force like it had in 2014 when it took over large areas of Syria and Iraq.

“As usual, ISIS doesn’t offer information about the identity of its new 'caliph', apart from giving his nom de guerre and saying he’s a veteran jihadist,” said Mina Al Lami, a security analyst and BBC expert on extremist messaging, who has been following the group for years.

Last month, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

The gun attack at the Shiite shrine killed 15 people and wounded dozens, authorities said, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi promised that the shooting would not go unanswered.

The group has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin bombings in 2017 at Iran's parliament and the tomb of its founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.