Five killed in rocket attack on Syria's Azaz, says rescue group

Five people, including a child, were killed and five were wounded in a rocket attack on the rebel-held north-western Syrian city of Azaz on Tuesday, a rescue group said.

The White Helmets said on Twitter that “missile strikes originating from areas controlled by regime forces and Syrian Democratic Forces targeted a popular market and residential neighbourhoods in Azaz”.

The incident follows attacks by Turkish drones and warplanes on the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria over the past few days, as Turkey and the YPG escalate tit-for-tat strikes that have killed civilians on both sides of the border.

Turkey said its warplanes destroyed 89 targets in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, with 184 militants killed in operations against the YPG and PKK on Sunday and Monday.

Ankara said its weekend operation was retaliation for a bombing in Istanbul last week that killed six, which authorities blamed on militants.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, and the PKK and SDF have denied involvement.