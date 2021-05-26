Syria’s last major rebel-held enclave protests against Assad on election day

Thousands of people gathered in Syria's rebel-held Idlib on Wednesday to protest against a presidential election described as illegitimate by opposition activists and the US.

Demonstrators waving flags met in the northern city’s Al Saba Bahraat Square to vent their frustration at the country’s decade-long civil war and an election they are excluded from because they live in rebel-held territory.

"I am, of course, dreaming and wishing of returning to my home and my country," said Abu Shaheed, who fled Darayya, on the outskirts of Damascus, in 2016 after a four-year government siege of the rebel-held city.

Abu Shaheed and his three-year-old daughter were taking part in the colourful Idlib protest. Their chanted slogans against the Syrian regime were reflected on placards all around. These read: "Syria is for us, not for the Assads" and "no legality for a criminal".

“There is no credibility at all. The regime tries to paint its image in the international community after its hands have been bloodstained,” Abu Shaheed said.

He said the international community failed to take any serious steps to prosecute President Bashar Al Assad for crimes committed against the Syrian people.

"The positive attitude was to provide only some humanitarian assistance to the affected people, but that's not enough."

The US has said it will not recognise the result of the election unless the vote is free, fair, supervised by the UN and representative of Syrian society. The UN said it was not supervising the election and was disappointed at the lack of progress towards peace.

Mr Al Assad, voting in Douma, a former rebel stronghold recaptured by the government and the site of a suspected chemical attack that killed hundreds in 2018, said the opinions of western nations on the legality of the elections had "zero value".

More than 387,000 people have been killed since the Arab uprisings sparked the conflict in 2011, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor says.

More than 5.6 million Syrians fled abroad and 6.7 million are displaced internally, many leaving government-held areas in favour of rebel-held territory in the north-west.

Abu Alaa, who was displaced from Homs five years ago, said the election would only tighten Mr Al Assad’s grip on power, despite the presence of two other presidential candidates.

"This election will delay our return home because it extends the life of the regime," he told The National.

"Whoever is elected, [Mr Al Assad] is involved in the suffering of the people."

Abu Alaa called on the international community to come to the aid of Syrians, saying even those who were eligible to vote were under pressure from the security services to vote in favour of Mr Al Assad, who has been in power for more than two decades.

"If there's an international body overseeing the elections, I'll share and express my opinion but as a people's movement activist, I would be arrested immediately,” he said.

We spent two years inside the camp. Everyone here rejects the election

“The position of the international community [towards the elections] has been weak, and there have been no firm actions to end our suffering."

Abd Alsalam Al Yusuf, director of Al Taah camp, which hosts 230 families, said those who joined the protests were free to express their opinion.

"We spent two years inside the camp. Everyone here rejects the election. How do we elect who deserted us and put us in these tents?"

“I cannot support any of these candidates. Bashar Al Assad will surely win."

Although Abu Alaa sees a frightening and uncertain future, except in the event of an international intervention to implement UN resolutions. Abu Shaheed sees Syria being partitioned between rebel-held and Assad-controlled areas.

"I do not want a government seeking power. I want a government protecting me," he said.

Women also played a large role in the protests, part of civil society organisations that sprang up after Idlib’s capture by rebel forces in 2015.

"We expect that the social disintegration resulting from forced displacement will continue to deepen,” Political Empowerment Programme Co-ordinator Susan Al Saeed said.

“As well as increasing economic suffering, we also expect increased migration out of Syria.”

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

