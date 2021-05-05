Syria blames Israel for rare air raid on Mediterranean port city of Latakia

A streak of light in the night sky in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus during what Syrian authorities said was an Israeli air strike, on February 24, 2020. Reuters, file

Syrian air defences brought down several Israeli missiles during predawn raids on Latakia, the Syrian army said. One civilian was killed and six injured in one of the strikes, which hit a civilian plastics factory in the Mediterranean port city.

The aerial strikes soon after 2am hit several areas along the southwest coast of Latakia, the Syrian army said.

"Our aerial defences intercepted the aggressors' missiles and downed some of them."

Israel has in recent months escalated a so-called "shadow war" against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, according to western intelligence sources, which say the strikes mainly target research centres for weapons development, munitions depots and military convoys moving missiles from Syria to Lebanon.

The Israeli attack also hit the town of Hifa, east of the port city of Latakia, and Misyaf in Hama province, state media reported. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Although Israeli strikes in the past few years targeted many parts of Syria, they have rarely hit Latakia, which is close to Russia's main airbase of Hmeimim.

A senior military defector said the Israeli raid struck several areas in the town of Jabla in north-west Latakia province, a bastion of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's minority Alawite sect that dominates the army and security forces.

Mr Al Assad comes from Qerdaha, a village in the Alawite Mountains 28 kilometres south-east of Latakia, where his father, the late president Hafez Al Assad, is buried.

Iran's proxy militias led by Lebanon's Hezbollah now hold sway over vast areas in eastern, southern and north-west Syria, as well as several suburbs around Damascus. They also control Lebanese-Syrian border areas.

Israel said its goal is to end Tehran's military presence in Syria, which western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent years.

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

