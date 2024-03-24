Medical teams in 'extreme danger' as Israeli forces besiege Khan Younis hospitals

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent has warned that medical staff and volunteers are in extreme danger as Israeli forces surround two hospitals in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army has besieged the organisation's Al Amal Hospital and the nearby Nasser Hospital, the PRCS said on Sunday morning, just hours after a Red Crescent volunteer was shot dead by the Israeli army.

"Occupation vehicles are besieging both Al Amal Hospital and Nasser Hospital amidst very intense shelling and heavy gunfire," the Red Crescent wrote in a post on X.

Israeli tanks have surrounded Al Amal and are conducting "extensive excavation work" around the facility, it added.

A Red Crescent staff member and a displaced civilian at the hospital have been shot in the head and wounded, the organisation said on Sunday, while soldiers have deployed smoke bombs and have begun blocking the hospital gates with barriers.

🚨Urgent: One of the displaced individuals in the #AlAmalHospital were injured in the head.

⭕️Israeli drones are demanding that all those present in the hospital leave it naked.

💢Smoke bombs are being launched at the hospital to force the staff, wounded, and displaced… — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) March 24, 2024

In January, the hospital came under siege for more than two weeks, while Nasser Hospital was also raided last month. Dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds detained in both operations.

Gaza's already fragile health sector has all but collapsed since the war began, amid severe shortages of electricity, water and medical supplies, and continuous Israeli attacks on hospitals and healthcare centres.

The latest raids come days after more than 170 people were killed at Al Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, in an Israeli raid which began last week.

Witnesses at the Gaza city hospital said groups of civilians were led into the hospital's morgue before being shot dead.

On Sunday, the Israeli army said it continued to operate in the vicinity of the hospital, and had arrested around 480 people affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Hospital authorities have repeatedly denied Israeli claims the hospital was used as a Hamas command centre.

Israeli helicopters and drones launched intense strikes on areas south and east of Nasser Hospital on Sunday, the official Wafa news agency reported.

A number of people were killed and injured in attacks on the vicinity of the hospital, it added.

At least 32,226 Palestinians have been killed and 74,518 wounded since the war began in October.

Fifteen Palestinians were killed in strikes on Sunday morning on Khan Younis and Rafah, the latter of which continues to be threatened by an impending Israeli invasion.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned Israel against invading Rafah, where more than a million displaced civilians have sought shelter amid Israeli attacks on northern and central Gaza.

“Horror & starvation stalk the people of Gaza. Any further onslaught will make everything worse. Worse for Palestinian civilians, for the hostages, for all people of the region,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

"It’s more than time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire & the immediate release of all hostages."