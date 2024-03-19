Several Palestinians killed as Israel targets Rafah

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least 20 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah and central parts of the Palestinian enclave.

The Tuesday morning strikes came a hours after US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to hold talks about the offensive.

Fourteen people were killed and dozens wounded in strikes that hit several houses and apartments in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have sought shelter, Gaza's medical officials said.

Mr Biden warned Mr Netanyahu on Monday that an Israeli military operation in Rafah would deepen anarchy in Gaza.

The two leaders agreed that teams from each side would meet in Washington to discuss it, the White House said.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US and Israel would have a comprehensive discussion on the way forward in Gaza.

The meeting was scheduled to happen this week or next, said Mr Sullivan, adding that no Rafah operation would proceed before the talks.

Israel's war on the enclave is now entering its sixth month and has killed more than 31,000 Gazans, according to Palestinian health officials.

It erupted after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 250 hostages.

Mr Biden said on Monday that he had told Mr Netanyahu to send a team to Washington to discuss how to avoid an all-out offensive in Rafah.

“I asked the Prime Minister to send a team to Washington to discuss ways to target Hamas without a major ground operation in Rafah,” Mr Biden said on social media platform X after speaking to Mr Netanyahu for the first time in more than a month.

The US President also repeated “the need for an immediate ceasefire as part of a deal to free hostages, lasting several weeks, so we can get hostages home and surge aid to civilians in Gaza”.

The call is the clearest attempt yet by Mr Biden to rein in the key US ally, amid fears that the already huge death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza could be drastically worsened by a full attack on Rafah.

The White House said separately that Israel had killed one of Hamas's top commanders in a strike in Gaza.

“Hamas's number three Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli operation last week,” Mr Sullivan said.

Mr Sullivan said Israel had also “broken a significant number of Hamas battalions [and] killed thousands of Hamas fighters including senior commanders.”

“The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too,” he said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Mr Blinken will hold talks with Saudi leaders in Jeddah on Wednesday before travelling to Cairo on Thursday for talks with Egyptian authorities, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in the Philippines.